Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.