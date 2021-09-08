TRAVERSE CITY — A local woman died after being struck by a pick-up truck near Hammond Road, officials said.
Traverse City Police Lt. Erich Bohrer said a 76-year-old Traverse City woman was struck about 10 a.m. Monday by a pick-up truck driven by a 25-year-old Williamsburg man.
The woman was walking southbound on Traverse Field Drive when she was struck by the vehicle, which was also southbound, Bohrer said.
Emergency medical responders rushed the woman to Munson Medical Center, where she later died, officials said.
Police did not release the identities of those involved and are still investigating, Bohrer said.
