TRAVERSE CITY — More local schools are partnering with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan to provide mental health services to students and their families.
Four districts — Alanson, Central Lake, East Jordan and Gaylord — are among 60 sites statewide to receive a portion of a $5 million grant to to support youth mental health needs through the Michigan Department of Health and Humans Services and Michigan Department of Education’s Child and Adolescent Health Center program.
Charlevoix Public Schools is also taking part in the program, but will provide up to $25,000 to receive the services.
A mental health professional will be on site to focus on prevention, early identification and treatment for mental and behavioral health concerns.
“Integrating health services into school clinics reduces barriers to care many families in our area face, including lack of transportation and limited insurance coverage,” Director of Community Health Services Dr. Natalie Kasiborski said.
“These programs are an opportunity for students to receive the support they need to be successful with less time away from the classroom.”
Lenore Weaver, Central Lake superintendent, said this is a type of intervention that hasn’t existed before — or at least been available to children and families in her district.
More than 60 percent of Central Lake students take advantage of free and reduced lunch service, and Weaver said 90 percent of her student body has at least one at-risk factor in their homes.
“This is going to be our canary in the mine,” Weaver said. “Those kids in the middle who are already struggling in school but have a lot of potential to jump to the other side of that fence, that’s where I’m really going to watch and see what happens.”
Educators and mental health professionals across Michigan have been advocating for increased funding to meet the growing needs of students with behavioral, emotional and mental disorders.
This comes on the heels of Kingsley Middle School and Traverse City West Senior High School getting full-time, master-level behavioral health counselors thanks to a $200,000 grant agreement between the Grand Traverse County Health Department and Michigan Primary Care Association.
Results of the 2018-19 Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth showed that, on average, 40.9 percent of students stopped doing usual activities during the previous 12 months because they felt sad or hopeless every day for two weeks or more.
The same data showed 22.5 percent seriously considered attempting suicide, 15.8 percent made a plan about how they would attempt suicide, and 7.2 percent actually attempted suicide one or more times during the last year.
“We know that our children need our support,” Charlevoix Public Schools Superintendent Mike Ritter said.
“They need social workers, counseling and things like that. It’s really about educating the whole child while supporting the whole child and meeting their needs. This is an incredibly important part of that.”
The new sites will join the five currently in northern Michigan at the Hornet Health Center in Pellston, the Ironmen Health Center in Mancelona, the Gaylord Blue Devil Wellness Center at Gaylord High School, the East Jordan Wellness Center at the East Jordan Middle/High School and the Rambler Wellness Center at Boyne City Elementary/Middle School.
East Jordan began a similar service at its middle and high schools through the health department two years ago with a social worker. Superintendent Matt Stevenson said it has worked so well that expanding to the elementary school was a natural next step.
Stevenson said the social workers serve to close the gap between students and services by meeting with children and their parents.
“The biggest barrier was actually getting them there, getting them to the resources they need. That’s where the disconnect was,” he said. “This really puts someone in house that takes care of that and works with parents to get those resources.”
The sites will open throughout the 2019-20 school year. Students in need will be assessed and given a brief intervention, including one-on-one counseling and participation in treatment groups.
Weaver said at least six parents have expressed serious interest at Central Lake.
“They don’t have any resources. They’ve been asking for help,” she said. “They either can’t afford insurance or their insurance doesn’t cover it or it’s still to expensive through their insurance. This is free to them.”
