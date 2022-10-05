LANSING — A freelance videographer seeking to make a documentary film about political extremism in Michigan as it relates to the accused plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, says two district court judges and the state Attorney General’s office denied him access to public proceedings and court documents in violation of the First Amendment.
Eric VanDussen filed suit against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, accusing her office of misapplying exemptions of the Freedom of Information Act, after portions of his request for copies of exhibits previously shown in open court were denied.
The suit was filed Sept. 29 in the Court of Claims, a statewide court that hears civil actions filed against the State of Michigan and its agencies. VanDussen said he believes more is at stake than one person’s effort to access court documents.
“The public loses the ability to scrutinize their public officials during monumental court proceedings in the state of Michigan,” VanDussen said Monday. “I don’t understand why there is so much effort to stymie the media from reporting on government activities that are occurring in open courts.”
Reporting by the Record-Eagle is included in court filings as an exhibit in VanDussen’s complaint.
VanDussen on Sept. 6 filed a FOIA request with Nessel’s office, seeking all exhibits admitted in Antrim County’s 86th District Court during preliminary hearings for defendants Shawn Fix, Brian Higgins, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null, and in Jackson County’s 12th District Court during preliminary hearings for defendants Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar.
Christy Wendling-Richards, the attorney general’s FOIA coordinator, said in the partial denial that the request sought information related to an open and ongoing investigation. If granted, it would adversely impact the investigation, interfere with any prosecutorial determinations yet to be made, jeopardize the defendants’ right to a fair trial and be an invasion of privacy, she said.
Wendling-Richards referred a reporter’s questions to the attorney general’s press office, which did not respond.
Fix, Molitor and the Nulls, of Michigan, are charged in Antrim County with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, also is charged in Antrim County with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.
Morrison, Musico and Bellar, of Michigan, are charged in Jackson County, with providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and gang membership.
The preliminary hearing for the Antrim defendants took place Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 in front of 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka, who initially told reporters present in the courtroom they could request copies of exhibits by filling out a form available on the court’s website.
Stepka later said he conferred with a representative from the state court administrator’s office, who confirmed the exhibits were not court documents, were not controlled by the court, but were rather the property of the attorneys who filed them.
Stepka, during a hearing on a motion filed by VanDussen seeking access to these exhibits, invited Assistant Attorney General Sunita G. Doddamani to weigh in, which she did.
“We maintain custody and control of those exhibits, Judge,” Doddamani said. “If reporters would like access to those, they can FOIA them and go through the procedures. And, under the FOIA law because they’re public at this point, we could release them.”
The Record-Eagle has a pending FOIA with the attorney general, seeking an index of the exhibits in the Antrim case as well as email communications that were exchanged between prosecutors and defense attorneys during the dates of the preliminary hearing.
Included in the approximately 100 exhibits provided by prosecutors to Judge Stepka during the four-day preliminary hearing were video clips recorded by an undercover officer and by a dash camera as some of the defendants surveilled the governor’s vacation home near Elk Rapids; photographs of military-style training in which some of the defendants participated; transcripts of phone calls between some defendants and undercover officers; and screen shots of texts and private social media messages.
These exhibits, which were shown or played in open court during the preliminary hearing, were largely inaccessible to public view since they were displayed on a video monitor turned away from members of the public sitting in the courtroom and toward the judge and witnesses.
In the partial denial to VanDussen, records show the attorney general’s office provided none of the above exhibits to the videographer, although it did provide 49 pages of memes, depicting weapons, threats of war, invitations to join local militias, and some showing the governor dressed in a brown Nazi uniform and standing in front of the state seal.
“They’re arguing that one of the reasons for the partial denial is it potentially could cause the defendants not to receive a fair trial,” VanDussen said. “Yet they give me all these memes days before a trial is to start here in Jackson, expecting what? That I’ll publicize them?” VanDussen said. “I really have to question their motives here.”
In Antrim County, Judge Stepka denied VanDussen’s request to film or record during testimony of an undercover officer, court records show. Stepka said doing so could jeopardize the officer’s safety, even if VanDussen turned his camera toward the wall, as he had offered to do.
On Monday morning, jury selection began in the trial of Morrison, Musico and Bellar, which has been bound over to 4th Circuit Court in Jackson County, and will be heard by Judge Thomas Wilson.
VanDussen said Judge Wilson informed him he was not allowed to record in the courtroom and was not allowed in the courtroom with his laptop, even to take notes, although reporters from the Associated Press, MLive and The Detroit News were allowed in the courtroom and some had laptops with them, he said.
“I was in the court. Details in my story reflect it. I’ll leave it at that,” said AP reporter Ed White in a text to the Record-Eagle after he was asked about VanDussen’s claims.
John Nevin, communications director for the Michigan Supreme Court’s public information office, declined to make a specific comment, but confirmed VanDussen had contacted the office for assistance and that other reporters were allowed in the courtroom with electronic media.
“I can tell you the rule is, unless they’re disruptive or there’s some other reason not to, the public is allowed to bring electronic devices into the courtroom,” Nevin said.
VanDussen on Monday filed an emergency complaint with the Michigan Supreme Court against Judge Wilson, stating that he had filed proper notice Sept. 12, seeking to record the proceedings, which was denied by Wilson. VanDussen filed an emergency reconsideration motion and was again denied.
“It is so ordered, that the request to film or record the Court proceedings is denied, as the proceedings will be broadcasted on YouTube so in court filming or recording is not necessary,” the denial stated.
VanDussen said the quality of YouTube broadcasts is not appropriate for a documentary film, and only shows the proceedings from a single angle. He said he’d prefer to be able to capture the courtroom surroundings, as well as reactions from others to witness testimony, which YouTube streaming does not allow.
A subsequent denial stated, in an Oct. 4 order, that VanDussen had exhibited “continuous defiant behavior and attitude to the decisions of the Court.” VanDussen pointed out that he hadn't been allowed in the courtroom, so he did not understand how he could be described as defiant.
Then, on Tuesday, jury selection was completed and VanDussen said he was allowed in the courtroom to cover the trial, but only with a pen and a paper notebook.
He said he plans further court action.
This is not the first time VanDussen has fought court procedure and represented himself. Although he is not an attorney, VanDussen works as an investigator for Jesse Williams Law & Advocacy Center in Benzonia. He has previously prevailed against the Michigan Court of Appeals, after being denied several times when he sought to film oral arguments in front of a three-judge panel.
In a 2011 published opinion, the appeals court reversed its decision after asking VanDussen to supply information to prove he is a member of the media. After he submitted what the court called “fairly voluminous material,” the court granted his filming request.
VanDussen has freelanced for Interlochen Public Radio, Benzie County Record-Patriot and writes occasional articles on Medium, an online publisher.
