Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.