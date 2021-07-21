TRAVERSE CITY — Election season in Traverse City has little competition, barring some late entrants.
Richard Lewis, a former city commissioner and city manager, will run unopposed for mayor after current officeholder Jim Carruthers announced he’ll wrap his stint as a city official in November. Mayors in Traverse City have two-year terms.
Three candidates for three four-year seats on the commission also have no opposition, unless some write-in candidates enter the race.
Mi Stanley, Mark Wilson and incumbent Tim Werner are set to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot. Stanley serves on the city’s Arts Commission, and Wilson is a Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians council member.
The race for a partial term, however, has three vying for the spot. Tim Pulliam, Merek Roman and Mitchell Treadwell are all seeking the two-year term. Treadwell serves on a handful of city commissions, including parks and recreation.
Commissioner Roger Putman will leave the seat vacant when he steps down early over ongoing and mounting health concerns, as previously reported.
Two others opted not to seek reelection, commissioners Brian McGillivary and Christie Minervini, as previously reported. Both cited the time commitment as one factor, although Minervini stressed there was no one reason.
That leaves Werner as the lone incumbent to seek another term. If reelected, he would rejoin Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and Commissioner Ashlea Walter, whose terms end in 2023.
Candidates will be certified to appear on the ballot on July 23, assuming their petitions are in order, according to a release from the city.
While Tuesday was the deadline for regular candidates, 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 is the cutoff for write-ins to submit their notice of intent, according to city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
At least one person intends to file this way, with city resident and former Grand Traverse County Commissioner Tom Mair stating as much in an email.
Nick Beadleston said he’s considering the same after a technicality disqualified a page of signatures in his nominating petition. He pointed to the circulator’s date of July 17, but signatures dated afterward.
The procedural goof-up left him seven or eight short of the required 70, he said. City clerk’s office employees pointed it out minutes before deadline. So he’ll consider the other route once he sees who successfully filed.
“We just need more people running,” he said. “What’s alarming is the lack of candidates for local office, the lack of potential candidates.”
SPENDING AUTHORITY
Whoever wins a spot on the city commission will have the power to set the city’s multi-million-dollar budget, although city managers have their own spending authority.
That could increase if voters agree to set it to 0.1 percent of the budgeted general fund expenditures for a given year — that would amount to around $19,700 for the current budget.
City Manager Marty Colburn said the current amount has proven too little to make routine purchases, like bulk gasoline.
Commissioners still could reel back that limit on how much a city manager could spend on a single transaction, even if voters agree to amend the city charter to increase it.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to place the question on the Nov. 2 ballot at a recent meeting. They also adopted McGillivary’s suggested language that the city commission set the city manager’s spending limit each year, rather than just let it fall to the default amount.
McGillivary suggested as much to ensure commissioners are making a conscious decision, and so the public is aware of the spending limit.
“I think the city commission needs to take the responsibility for setting the city manager’s spending limit,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe found no taker for her idea of setting a floor on that spending authority. She argued it could be necessary if a future city commission were ever to weaponize that power.
McGillivary said he’s willing to trust future commissioners on the issue, and they may want to cut a city manager’s spending authority if they’re trying to fire the city manager — Shamroe agreed with the latter.
