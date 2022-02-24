BENZONIA — An emotional Lisa Peacock told Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department Board of Health members she never thought she would step down from her post as health officer.
“This is not what I wanted, this is not the way I thought things would go, but it is what has to be right now,” Peacock said during the board’s Wednesday meeting.
Peacock, who is the health officer for the BLDHD and the Health Department Northwest Michigan, resigned effective April 29, citing a “hostile work environment” and lack of support by some health board members from the HDNM, which covers Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties.
Her contract requires she give 60 days notice of plans to resign.
Peacock has been under fire for several months after instituting a school mask mandate for the counties her departments cover.
On Wednesday Peacock said the HDNM is making some decisions that concern her, decisions which she would have to carry out as health officer. A few of those decisions are on the agenda for the Board of Health meeting Tuesday, including one motion that would ask the BLDHD board to cancel the contract for health officer, she said.
The two departments share a health officer, with the Benzie-Leelanau department paying 30 percent of the health officer salary. Six months notice must be given if the contract is canceled.
The agenda was not posted on the HDNM website, but Peacock said it also included a presentation on COVID by a community member, and possible approval of a 10 percent cut in funding over five years.
“I’ve heard of county boards cutting funding to a health department, but not a department cutting its own funding,” Peacock said.
There has been no discussion about leadership for either department, Peacock said, though a deputy health officer has said he would fill the post as interim health officer until the department decides what direction it will take.
Peacock said there has been no move to cancel the contract for Dr. Josh Meyerson, who is medical director for both departments. Outside of the past few months it has been a great arrangement, she said.
The Benzie-Leelanau board talked about doing some strategic planning on what to do if the health officer contract is canceled, which is something the board will know by the March meeting, said Board Chair Dr. Barb Conley.
“It’s not setting too well with me that there was not a peep out of that board regarding these changes, which are huge,” Conley said.
Peacock has been with the HDNM for 12 years and health officer since 2015. She said she has no future plans beyond spending time with her family.
“I’m fairly traumatized by all this and need to heal,” she said.
Several board and staff members had good things to say about Peacock’s leadership. They don’t want her to leave, but they understand.
“This is a tremendous loss to the community,” said Leelanau County Commissioner Patricia Soutas-Little. “What an incredible, talented leader Lisa has been.”
Soutas-Little, who also sits on the BLDHD Board of Health, said Leelanau boasts the highest vaccine rate in the state and the lowest death rate.
“Who do they think did that? Lisa did,” she said. “It’s unfathomable to me, the lack of recognition for all that she has done.”
Shirley Roloff, a Charlevoix County commissioner and member of the HDNM Board of Health, said she is very sorry that Peacock felt she had to resign.
“She has done a wonderful job for our county and I was looking forward to many more years with her,” Roloff said. “I’m heartbroken that it had to come to this.”
Other HDNM Board of Health members could not be reached for comment.
Peacock became the target of ire by those in the community who were against mask mandates when she issued a public order in late August that all schoolchildren, staff and school visitors in her six-county jurisdiction must wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.
Parents and other community members came out en masse to school board meetings, county board meetings and board of health meetings to criticize her decision, as well as her character. Many called for her resignation.
The Leelanau County Board in September voted along party lines to ask the BLDHD to rescind the order and recommend a mask-optional policy for Leelanau schools, saying Peacock had overstepped her bounds. State law dictates that public health orders cannot be undone by local health boards.
In Charlevoix, Peacock attended a HDNM Board of Health meeting where she said she was the subjected to aggressive and threatening behavior by members of the public in an effort to bully her into rescinding the mask order, according to a complaint filed against the Board of Health with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
The meeting lasted nearly seven hours, during which she was kicked at, accused of violating the Nuremberg Code and followed to the women’s bathroom, while officers from the Charlevoix Police Department did nothing, according to the complaint.
Peacock and her staff also were subjected to threatening emails, phone calls and social media posts prompted by Facebook posts made by a health board member.
The complaint remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.
The mask order was rescinded earlier this month as COVID cases and hospitalizations diminished. Children 5 and older also now have the option of getting vaccinated, Peacock said.
