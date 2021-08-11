TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Lower Michigan residents awoke Wednesday to find the landscape roughed up by a strong wall of thunderstorms that trekked across the region overnight.
Heavy amounts of rain fell with such force and accompanying strong winds that downtown Traverse City streets flooded, hail smashed down near Greilickville, multiple roads washed out across Antrim County and trees toppled onto homes and roads across the entire region. Power remains out for Old Mission Peninsula residents, as well as those in parts of Leelanau, Antrim and southeast Grand Traverse County.
Records show the major string of thunderstorms dumped between four and five inches of rain in only two-plus hours — reportedly as many as eight inches near Alden.
"The conditions were right and today’s the same way. Today we are looking at even more storms and potentially even more severe weather," said Tim Locker, meteorologist with the National Weather Service station near Gaylord.
The abnormally humid conditions left the area primed for the damaging storms to roll through and wreak havoc along their path, he said.
Locker said the worst part of Tuesday night's damaging and slow-moving storm tracked across Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Antrim counties: Leelanau got 3/4-inch hail, Grand Traverse had about two dozen roads blocked by fallen trees and multiple roads were washed out or undermined across Antrim.
The flowing stormwater forced a manhole cover to blow its top near East Eighth Street and Munson Avenue in Traverse City. A firetruck even washed off the road into a creek near Bellaire.
"We have lots of washouts on both sides of Torch Lake we are finding this morning," said Dale Farrier, Antrim County Road Commission office manager.
"We’re still assessing damage. Now that it’s daylight we are finding more and more spots."
Locker said storms on the way to the region Wednesday afternoon will bring more heavy rainfall, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes.
"The saturated ground won’t be able to hold much more water, and trees will topple more easily," the meteorologist said.
Humidity should be expected to remain high throughout the day Wednesday, Locker said, and the next round of storms should roll through in late afternoon.
