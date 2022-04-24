NORTHPORT — Grand Traverse Lighthouse has stood as a sentinel for the safety and well-being of sailors for more than 150 years. But every April for the past decade the Northport landmark has shone as a beacon for those impacted by autism.
The lighthouse in April shines blue, the color representing solidarity with the World Autism Awareness campaign. Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum, situated within Leelanau State Park, was the first designated “Michigan is Listening” destination.
The statewide program initiated in 2012 by former Lt. Governor Brian Calley (2011-19) inspired activities for individuals with the autism spectrum disorder and families touched by the condition. The parent of an autistic child, Calley pushed for health coverage for autism in Michigan.
The neurological disorder can cause social, communication and behavioral challenges, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency reports that about 1 in 44 children are identified with autism spectrum disorder.
April Lighthouse programming since its special designation has offered autism-friendly/family-friendly recreation and learning opportunities.
“Our goal is autism awareness,” said Lighthouse Museum director Stef Staley. “Anyone can participate. You don’t have to be on the spectrum.”
The Lighthouse launches a new backpack activity for its 2022 autism awareness program. Visitors may checkout a backpack stuffed with activities for exploring the park and lighthouse grounds, including a scavenger hunt designed for youth. Take and go coloring pages, word searches and fun facts sheets are also available at the lighthouse.
The Lighthouse Facebook page offers a slate of related activities for those unable to make a personal visit.
Autism activist Brandy Wheeler’s son was diagnosed on the spectrum 13 years ago at age 3. The family has walked the walk through community and school systems addressing the disorder for her son and others. Wheeler said kids on the spectrum can be highly sensitive to lights, sounds and crowds. She added, education and awareness build empathy and compassion for the challenges autistic individuals face.
“A child with autism has the same needs as any other child,” Wheeler said. “They want to be involved in spaces and activities without judgement.”
Wheeler said many affected families count on the annual Lighthouse program and attend each year. The event is important especially since the area community-sponsored autism-friendly events declined over past years. She noted that at the same time, community resources, therapies and school system tools for diagnosis and help increased.
“If anyone has a child just diagnosed, I want them to have hope,” Wheeler said. “They have so much to offer and it’s wonderful to see them grow.”
Go to grandtraverselighthouse.com or call 231-386-7195 for Lighthouse spring hours.
