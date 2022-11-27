TRAVERSE CITY — Area high school students bring insight and voice to $91,000 in grant awards targeting local youth programs.
Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s 70-member Youth Advisory Council represents communities across the organization’s five-county service area. Local students will recommend funding totaling $18,200 for each of their home counties: Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau.
“Being able to be decision-makers for youth in their own community is important and empowering,” said Gina Thornbury, Foundation Senior Community Impact manager and YAC adviser.
YAC students convene five times through November to review grant applications, meet this fall’s 27 applicants and offer award recommendations for grants announced in December.
GTRCF’s $2.7 million Youth Endowment supports the giving program. Since YAC was established in 1992, 1,319 Youth Endowment grants totaling $1.9 million has been provided to 254 organizations. In 2021, 10 percent of GTRCF’s overall grantmaking addressed youth issues.
High school students within the region participate in a GTRCF youth needs assessment conducted every three years. Students identified mental health support as the top priority in the 2020 study.
“What surprises me is the range of issues and people trying to fix them, from giving mental health support for students and families to academic support,” said Jürgen Griswold, Antrim County’s Ellsworth High School YAC member.
Griswold, a three-year YAC veteran, said the experience shapes his outlook as a citizen and leader.
“They’re teaching us about philanthropy, but I’ll also take away an understanding of my role in the community in helping to solve problems.”
Frankfort High School YAC representative Ellis Larsen is learning to evaluate needs.
“I know many of the recurring organizations that apply,” he said. “I use logic to organize and prioritize the organizations that I know will do the most good.”
A 2009 Benzie Central High School graduate, Hannah Rodriquez developed what she learned during her four-year YAC experience into a career supporting youth across the state.
“Whether I knew it or not, it was my north star for the things I wanted to do and am passionate about,” she said.
Nurturing young people as philanthropic citizens has become her life work. Since 2017 Rodriquez has served as program officer and YAC adviser for the Manistee County Community Foundation.
She also serves as adviser to the Michigan Community Foundations’ Youth Project. The statewide project involves more than 1,500 young Michiganders serving on 86 grantmaking youth advisory councils.
“Some refer to youth as future leaders,” Rodriquez said. “I think they are current leaders. Communities benefit that also do.”
The Grand Traverse foundation acknowledges the value of the youth voice. Its YAC was one of the first programs GTRCF created after the foundation formed 30 years ago. Four years ago, the foundation added a YAC representative to the organization’s board.
“We realized we were missing that voice,” Thornbury said.
The area’s YAC Leadership Team recently used their voice to extend their influence. YAC, in partnership with Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and the Michigan Children’s Trust Fund, launched #MakingNoise, a three-part social media video campaign aimed at calling attention to child abuse prevention and technology safety.
View the video series and soon-to-be announced youth grant awards at the Community Foundation’s Facebook and Instagram sites.
