TRAVERSE CITY — The International Affairs Forum of Northwestern Michigan College spring series presents world experts and public dialogue empowering audiences through insights and understanding.
Founded in 1994, IAF is an affiliate of the World Affairs Council of America. IAF’s 29th season continues, spotlighting the rise of India, the Middle East, threats to water quality and struggles facing democracy.
In-person and virtual formats expands audiences and makes possible participation of a broad variety of diplomats, ambassadors, economists, military leaders, journalists, educators and other authorities.
Jack Segal, retired senior US diplomat and former co-chair of the International Affairs Forum, kicks off the season Feb. 1 with Global Hotspot event “Israel: Bibi in the Lion’s Den” — a hybrid event with limited in-person and livestream options.
Feb. 16 features a virtual event, “India: Asia’s New Superpower” featuring Brahma Chellaney. Chellaney, a specialist in international security and arms control issues, serves as professor emeritus of strategic studies at New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research. He has held appointments at Harvard and other elite universities.
“India is such an important democracy that is facing some backsliding,” said Alex Tank, IAF communications and production coordinator. “It’s also important to the world culturally and economically.”
IAF and the National Writers Series of Traverse City co-present environmental journalist Dan Egan on March 10. The event will be both livestreamed and in-person at the City Opera House. Egan, author of The New York Times bestseller “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes,” will discuss his latest book, “The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance.”
“This book, in particular, hits so many chords: food insecurity, water pollution, and potential conflicts over a diminishing resource,” said NWS interim director Anne Stanton.
In-person audiences will have the opportunity to discuss issues face-to-face with the two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist.
“It’s not a call to action,” Egan said of his newest book. “It’s a call to become informed.”
The April 20 event, “Arabian Peninsula: Evolving Dynamics” features Ambassador Greta Holtz livestreamed and in-person at Dennos Museum Center Milliken Auditorium. Holtz, chancellor of the College of International Security Affairs at the National Defense University, served 35 years as a diplomat. Her credentials include experience in Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Tunisia, Syria and Turkey.
May 10 addresses world press freedom. The event features Joyce Barnathan, former president of the International Center for Journalists. Barnathan is committed to strengthening news media to support democratic societies.
A foreign policy panel closes the season on June 8 with expert commentary on and analysis of U.S. foreign policy. Speakers will be announced at a later time.
“If you are feeling a little shut-in this spring would like to get out and engage with fellow citizens who are curious as to the dynamics of global affairs in our time, we encourage you to join us for just $15 per event,” said Jim Bensley.
The $50 purchase of a spring membership offers access to all five public events. Gift memberships are available.
Tickets may be purchased at the door or at TCIAF.com for some events. Livestreamed registration is $10.
There is no charge for students and educators.
