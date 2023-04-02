TRAVERSE CITY — It’s hard to imagine facing the world with more stacked against you than that which confronts Susan Atoroya. Afflicted with cerebral palsy, Susan was born in the Republic of South Sudan, a country largely without access to essential healthcare, safe water, electricity or paved roads.
What’s more, the United Nations reports South Sudan’s humanitarian crisis is growing. In 2022, it acknowledged the country’s humanitarian crisis impacted 4.7 million children.
Mortality rates for the country’s children are alarming with one in every 10 children in South Sudan dying before their fifth birthday.
Susan, now 13, is clearly among the most vulnerable of the planet’s most vulnerable populations.
The disability affects her ability to move. When she became too heavy for her parents to carry her, Susan lived her life from the ground— in the dirt and mud amidst a hot, rainy South Sudan.
Susan’s world was flooded with new possibilities recently when Pat Nuffer presented her a wheelchair thanks to the Williamsburg-based Hands of Mercy nonprofit and Dan Simon, assistive technology professional at Thompson’s Pharmacy in Traverse City
Nuffer first visited South Sudan in 2006, long before Susan was born, to fulfill an internship project with the Evangelical Lutheran Church/South Sudan.
“It opened my eyes to people suffering from disease and beggars on the streets with no recourse to help,” she said.
Nuffer’s response was to found Hands of Mercy (HOM) Christian outreach.
“My eyes were opened to the needs of people with disabilities,” she said. “When your eyes are opened, you can never forget what you’ve seen.”
The center Nuffer established creates economic opportunities for disabled individuals, offers daily meals and distributes kits addressing basic needs which are packed and provided by a network of church congregations. Kits range from first aid, new baby, home health to girls hygiene and more. HOM also dispenses used eyeglasses, diapers, literacy aids and toys.
Nuffer’s recent trip to HOM’s center located at Yambio, South Sudan, marked her 24th visit. She delivered 500 pounds of life-changing items, including Susan’s wheelchair. It’s a notable achievement in a country without a viable transportation system.
Help doesn’t have to be “big and flashy” Nuffer said. The items and Susan’s wheelchair constructed by Simon of reclaimed parts may seem small in a world of overwhelming poverty and needs, but the help, she said, is priceless to those who receive it.
The wheelchair revolutionizes Susan’s life. It’s her ticket off the ground Nuffer said. It allows the teen to see others eye-to-eye, to attend school and to be viewed by her community as a valuable person.
Simon’s contribution stems from his belief that there’s a moral obligation to help when you can — and the reward is profound. “It’s impactful when you’re able to realize you made a difference in someone’s life,” he said.
For Nuffer, hope itself lies in seeing how gestures of caring for strangers touches lives, and creates a ripple effect of kindness.
It’s what continues to motivate her 17 years after first encountering South Sudan’s disabled.
Learn more about Hands of Mercy and the people served at handsofmercymission.org.
