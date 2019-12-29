TRAVERSE CITY — Losing can be winning — and just in time for spring break.
The sixth annual Record-Eagle Traverse City Trimdown is an 11-week competition with $5,400 in cash prizes for community members who lose some pounds and commit to adopting a healthy lifestyle.
The official weigh-in is Jan. 3 from 3-8 p.m. at Northwestern Michigan College’s Hagerty Center. Participants return to the Hagerty Center for weigh-out on March 24 from 3-7 p.m. followed by an awards show at 7:30.
The 2020 version of TC Trimdown lost a little weight of its own. The event is two weeks shorter than in 2019. That will allow weigh-out before spring break, just in time for swimsuit season for those heading to warmer climates.
“We hope it will allow for more participants,” said Megan Fuller, digital sales manager and event coordinator at the Record-Eagle.
Joseph Krumholz of Gaylord is doing his own part to get more participants.
He lost 72 pounds in 58 days and was part of the men’s two-person champion team in 2019.
After gaining back some of what he lost, Krumholz will be part of the 2020 event and is getting others from the Gaylord area involved.
“I had so much fun last year that I’m coming back, this time with friends,” Krumholz said.
Teams of two and four compete in three divisions — male, female and co-ed — to see who can lose the biggest percentage of weight. The top four-person teams win $1,200 per team while the two-person teams split $600.
The cost to participate is $15 per person. Online registration is open until midnight on Jan. 2 at tctrimdown.com. Teams can still register the day of the event, but online registration will save time in line.
A portion of the entry fee goes to the Northwest Food Coalition, which supports 34 food pantries, eight baby pantries and 26 community meal sites.
New this year is support for the NMC Student Food Pantry.
TC Trimdown made a $3,000 donation in 2019 and more than $15,000 in the five years.
In addition to getting back on track to support his body transformation goals, Krumholz said the benefits of TC Trimdown are attractive.
“I want to support the cause,” Krumholz said. “I also want to support my gym (Powerhouse) and get back on the path of living right.”
In its five years, more than 2,900 participants have lost 32,000 pounds. Fuller said the total pounds lost are equal to nine sedans.
“We’re tremendously proud of how we’ve been able to work within the community and inspire lifestyles of 2,900 members through better nutrition, exercise and guidance,” Fuller said.
Some 650 people competed in the 2019 event and Fuller said the goal is always to reach 1,000.
The goal would be 250 above TC Trimdown’s top participation and result in a $5,000 donation.
While losing pounds is the measurement tool, the individual goal is the ultimate reward. Krumholz said setting a good example for his kids and rehabbing from double knee replacement in 2017 were his main motivators.
“They determine what healthier means to them, whether that’s losing five pounds, eating better, sleeping better or for other medical reasons,” Fuller said.
There are sponsor prizes for weekly challenge questions. Some of the sponsor prizes include a free three-month membership and Planet Fitness swag bag, personal training from Lions’ Den Training, free in-body scans at Munson Healthcare, $50 gift cards to Edson Farms and TART Trails swag bags.
Other sponsors of the event include Your Ideal You, Dr. Bear Total Body Health Care, Exposures by Rah, Z93! and WTCM.
While the sixth annual TC Trimdown was timed to end before spring break, the start of the event is even more critical.
U.S. News and World Report claims that 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail. Most of those fall by the wayside in mid-February.
“It comes at a time where so many people are setting New Year’s resolutions to become healthier,” Fuller said. “This helps them stick to those resolutions.”
