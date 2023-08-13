K’CHI WIIKWEEDONGSING (TRAVERSE CITY) — The region that sits among rolling hills, lush forests, winding rivers and creeks that lead to open bays exist on the aki, or lands of the Anishinaabek.
The K’chi Wiikweedong Anishinaabe, or the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, are the one common, and unbroken. history of the Grand Traverse region. The people hail from the Three Fires Confederacy: the Odawa (Ottawa), the Ojibwa (Chippewa) and Bodowadomi (Pottawatomi).
Their trade routes connect to other historical trails up and down Michigan and across the nation to the far west and east, north to Canada and south to Gulf shores.
The Anishinaabek have been the stewards of the region for thousands of years, well before white settlers appeared. Remains of villages, burial grounds and camp sites indicate a rich civilization among the waters of the lakes, rivers, and forests for the Anishinaabek.
The history of the Odawa is vastly different from that of the Europeans who arrived in search of what they could gain. For centuries after their arrival, the Anishinaabek had a lot taken at the expense of new neighbors. Their land was stolen and sold to settlers, their children placed in Residential Indian Boarding schools, some never to return, their language and culture forbidden until 1978.
The Anishinaabe way of life was quickly changed in less than a century after the arrival of European colonizers. The area was soon stripped of abundant old growth forests, wildlife, and fish to meet the growing demands of new settlers. Tragically, Michigan’s first peoples became less than human on the lands and waters they had stewarded since time immemorial.
A lot was taken, but the resilience of the Anishinaabek prevailed through their ability to survive after hundreds of years of government policies aimed to eradicate everything they are.
Anishinaabek were central in serving in the Civil War (company K sharpshooters) and World War I, but were not considered U.S citizens until 1924, 178 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
Early History
The history of Michigan does not begin with the settlement of Europeans in the 19th century, nor with the earlier history of Juisite and French explorers in the 17th century.
Passed through oral tradition and transcribed on birch bark scrolls, the Anishinaabe (Odawa, Ojibwa, and Potawatomi) originally lived along the Northeast coast. One day they were warned by prophets of the seven fires that came to the people and instructed that they must leave the area or they would be destroyed.
Prophecies were made about the future of the Anishinaabek, these prophecies are called The Seven Fires — each prophet delivered a specific prophecy to the people. For hundreds of years, the Anishinaabe People migrated westward to find the land where food grows on the water; many scholars believe this was around 10,000 to 8,000 B.C.
Life among Northern Michigan woodland Anishinaabek has always been organized around a clan system. Each clan includes a large extended family, with most members related by blood or marriage. Among their own people, clans are identified by their duties within their community and the Anishinaabek Nation.
Communities traditionally supported themselves with hunting and fishing during summer months, villages and camps located on banks of streams, bays or near springs. During winter months, Anishinaabek moved further south for the winter. Deer, turkey and partridge were staples among harvested vegetables in warmer months, such as corn, wild rice, beans, and squash, and seasonal berries dried to endure the long winters.
Then a great war broke out between France and England on Anishinaabek lands, affecting the right to trade with the nation. Some of the people remained neutral in the war and some of the people sided with the French and fought against the Native Nations who had sided with the English. The English won the war and the French moved north. The Anishinaabe people continued to trade with the French to the north as well as the English.
A second war occurred on Anishinaabek lands when the Americans fought the English. When the war ended, the Anishinaabe people found a new government interested in their lands. The United States government brought the Anishinaabek a treaty to sign in 1836 and, in 1837, the State of Michigan was established from lands ceded in this treaty. Two-thirds of the land that is now the State of Michigan was ceded in that treaty. The people reserved lands for their own use and the use of the ceded lands. The people reserved their hunting, fishing, and gathering rights in this Treaty.
In 1855, the United States government brought another treaty to the people and asked that the remaining third of what is now Michigan be ceded to the United States government. When this treaty was signed, a reserve was established that included most of Leelanau County and a large tract of land in Antrim County. Almost all of this land had been illegally taken from the people and had to be repurchased.
The region’s first white settlers, Rev. Peter Dougherty and The Rev. John Fleming, showed up in Mission Harbor in 1839 to set up a Presbyterian mission. By 1842, it had five lodge buildings, a schoolhouse, and dwellings. The next year, the church was constructed. In 1849, 40 to 50 Anishinaabek families in Chief Peter Waukazoo’s Black River Band came from Holland with the Rev. George Smith after white settlers encroached on their traditional lands in southern Michigan. The band settled just south of present-day Northport.
Three years later, Dougherty and Chief Ahgosa, who led the Old Mission Anishinaabek, moved his band from there to New Mission, where Omena is today, just north of Suttons Bay.
Ahgosa’s band had no title to their land on Old Mission, which had been “reserved” only for five years. Several families had set aside their annual treaty payments for ceded lands for Dougherty to purchase the New Mission property. What is Peshawbestown today was originally a Catholic mission founded in 1850, then called Eagle Town. Other Anishinaabek settlements existed at Onomonee and Cathead Bay along Lake Michigan. Established settlements were in Leelanau County, Kewadin, and along the Platte River.
By 1870, the majority of the Anishinaabek of Michigan lived north of Saginaw and Grand Rapids on tracts of land through the Treaty of 1855. The largest concentration set aside through the Treaty was in Leelanau County. Two decades later, several Odawa families followed the logging industry, which was robust in the area, and settled from Kent and Oceana counties to Benzie County. There was an encampment at Valley and Oakley roads and near Dymond Road off Indian Hill Road, near Otter Creek.
Treaties
One cannot fully understand Michigan’s dark past without acknowledging the history of the Treaty of 1836 and the Treaty of 1855 and their effects on the Anishinaabek.
The Treaty of 1836 with Michigan’s Odawa and Ojibwa tribes was one in which the Anishinaabek were forced into ceding a vast amount of land — more land than ever before or since. It involved 13.9 million acres, or 37 percent of the entire state. Anishinaabek received an annuity of $30,000 for their land, which was divided among 6,500 people. The Treaty also called for schools and missions to be set up in reserve areas.
Essentially it was a “removal” Treaty, under the 1830 policy instituted by Andrew Jackson, to move all Native Americans west of the Mississippi River. In fear of removal from their ancestral homelands, many northern Michigan Anishinaabek moved to Canada or to reserve areas in the 1836 Treaty.
Andrew Blackbird, Odawa leader and historian who was an interpreter for the U.S government in the early 1860s, wrote in his 1887 book, “History of the Ottawa and Chippewa Indians of Michigan,” that chiefs were unwilling parties “compelled” to sign the 1836 Treaty.
Blackbird said they did because they wanted to reserve their lands, and protect their people from removal, which was happening to other Native American Nations across the U.S.
Six months later, the reserves had been set up for only five years. The Treaty of 1855 made changes to the 1836 document that allotted lands to individual people, instead of tribes as earlier treaties had done. It also dissolved tribal organization, and “formally ended the threat of removal” from the federal government. Anishinaabek secured their rights to continue hunting, fishing, and gathering on ceded territory, and 10 years to select 80-acre allotments. That deadline was later changed to mid 1872.
The selection process for allotted lands was fraught with delays, government mismanagement of the land registration process, and fraud. The Leelanau County Reserve originally held 148,000 acres, but the U.S. Land Office in Traverse City refused to recognize many of their homestead claims, and the federal Indian agents offered little, if any, help.
Some studies of early transfers show that local Anishinaabek received about 20,000 acres in the process, but, by 1890, at least four-fifths of the Treaty reserve lands selected by Natives by 1872 were taken by either governmental bungling, interference, squatters and timber thieves, or Anishinaabek not understanding tax and property laws.
By 1930, only about 150 acres of the original 148,000 acres of reserve land remained in the ownership of Anishinaabek.
A description of Peshawbestown in an 1891 Detroit newspaper story, reprinted in the Grand Traverse Herald, reflected how bad the situation had gotten for Anishinaabek in the region.
“Straggling along the west shore of Grand Traverse Bay, for a mile or more is a double line of houses in decay …There was a time about 25 years ago that this Indian village manifested every indication of prosperity.”
The story mentioned an aging priest, Father Ignatius Mrak, who worried what would happen when he died.
“Our Indians could all have got along together if it had not been for the white men, who only shook Indians by the hand to cheat him,” Mrak said.
Boarding schools
Several boarding schools operated in Michigan during the assimilation era, including the Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School and Holy Childhood Boarding School in Harbor Springs and the Holy Name of Jesus Indian Mission in the Upper Peninsula.
The Allotment and Assimilation Era built upon the goals of the Reservation Era by attempting to control and alter the customs and practices of Native Americans.
Beginning with the Indian Civilization Act of 1819, the U.S. government enacted laws and policies to establish and support Indian Boarding schools across the nations. For more than 150 years, children were taken — often by force — from their communities and put into boarding schools with the intention of eradicating language, culture and identity.
Native American children were, according to the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and the Federal Indian Boarding School Investigation Report, subjected to sexual abuse, starvation, beatings, and brutalized in ways that constitute as torture for speaking their language, or displaying acts considered “Indian.”
The era of boarding schools in Michigan isn’t a relic of a distant past. The Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School was established in 1891 and opened in 1893 — the same year Central Michigan University was founded in Mount Pleasant. The campus included 37 buildings on 320 acres of land with an average enrollment of 300 Native American children in grades K-8 every year. The institution was in operation until 1934.
Although only five student deaths were officially recorded at the school during its 41 years of operation, volunteer researchers from the Ziibiwing Cultural museum say they have found at least 200 deaths associated with the institution.
Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church and Indian School in Harbor Springs, initially opened as the small “New L’Arbre Croche” mission in 1829. It later reopened in the 1880s with a new name and larger complex with the aid of federal funding.
The school operated for 102 consecutive years, largely under the servitude of the School Sisters of Notre Dame — up until 1986, when it finally closed as a boarding school, although Native American parents weren’t given the legal right to deny their children’s enrollment in the schools until 1978.
Resurgence
After the passing of the Federal Indian Reorganization act of 1934, the New Deal-era paved the way for renewal of Native vitality through federal allowance of tribal self-governance and organization. The federal government provided federally recognized tribes on reservation access to state and federal economic social welfare, development, and agricultural programs, as well as health and education benefits.
But the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians were not part of a federally recognized tribe living on a government reservation. This began a 46-year journey.
Grand Traverse Band applied for federal recognition under the Indian Reorganization Act under the leadership of Ben Peshaba in 1934. The Tribe was denied.
Leelanau Anishinaabek and other communities had already started to unite by late 1933 to claim their Treaty rights by forming the Anishinabe Mawandjidiwin, or Indian Defense Association of Michigan.
Sadly, after the first petition of 286 Leelanau Anishinaabek for federal recognition, conditions worsened. In 1937, newly elected Leelanau Prosecutor Emelia Schaub was so concerned she wrote First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, requesting her to intervene and ask the Interior Department to draft a plan to help local Native Americans. Nothing came of it.
In 1939, the Record-Eagle published a story with three pictures of Peshawbestown residents in danger of losing their homes for back taxes. A short time later, a state official acknowledged that Native American lands that were reverted to the state for nonpayment of taxes should have been tax-exempt under state policies enacted during the Great Depression to help people on public relief rolls.
Fifty-five Leelanau Anishinaabek then petitioned for federal recognition in 1943 under the leadership of Casper Ance. The Tribe was denied. In 1943, on behalf of the County Board of Supervisors, Schaub petitioned the state of Michigan for title to lands which the county would hold in trust for the Leelanau Anishinaabek.
The lands requested were those in the plot of Peshawbestown, which had been taken for non-payment of taxes. Seventy-seven acres were turned over to Leelanau County to serve as a de facto reservation. In 1944, the state deeded 51 lots and 72 acres of land to Leelanau in trust for the tribe.
Four decades later, it took several changes in state and federal policy, and Native American advocacy for GTB to become federally re-recognized:
- The creation of the federal Indian Claims commission in 1946 to compensate Natives and enable them to sue the federal government over owed Treaty rights and payments.
- The founding in 1948 of the Northern Michigan Ottawa Association to secure just compensation under the 1836 Treaty.
- The Indian Self-Determination Act in 1975 that gave the legal right to organize for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, formerly the Leelanau County Indians.
- The Bureau of Indian Affairs’ formalization of federal recognition process in 1978 that outlined how unrecognized tribes bands descended from treaty tribes could petition for recognition and requirements they had to meet.
The Tribe petitioned once again for federal recognition in 1978 under the leadership of Dodie Harris Chambers. On May 27, 1980, the Tribe was re-recognized by the federal government as the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians and became the first tribe to successfully petition for recognition. The Tribe drafted a Constitution and formed a government.
Under the Indian Reorganization Act, GTB developed programs to serve the membership and, in 1983, established an Economic Development Corporation and began to establish businesses for the Tribe.
This was the beginning of the end of a five-decade struggle that signaled a new era had dawned.
