Nostalgia used to be considered a mental disorder.
The term was coined by physicians in the 17th century by combining the Greek words for “pain” and “homecoming.” It described a condition common in European soldiers during the Thirty Years’ War in the 1600s, whose homesickness sometimes became so acute that it made them useless on the battlefield.
While that is a perfectly reasonable and human response to war, it was surely inconvenient for various military leaders, who used shaming, torture and even capital punishment to curb widespread nostalgia among their troops.
Today, what we think of as nostalgia is not mocked or suppressed. It’s rewarded and exploited, never more profitably than during the Christmas season, when commercial messaging tries to convince us that we’re just one purchase away from satisfying that unspoken, melancholic yearning for a different time and place, whether or not those things ever truly existed as we remember them.
That sentiment has been stoked across centuries by the most enduring Christmastime entertainment, from books (“A Christmas Carol”), radio speakers (“I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “White Christmas,” “Last Christmas,” etc.) and eventually TV and movie screens, where the nostalgic touchstones are too numerous to list.
One film towers above anything else in the Christmas-nostalgia canon: the 1983 classic “A Christmas Story.” I base that judgment on no data other than the feeling that it’s literally on all the time. Only a modest hit at the time of its release, it’s since become such a rewatch staple that it’s kind of a joke. (The TBS cable channel began its 24-hour “Christmas Story” marathons in 1997.)
You don’t need me to summarize it, but the film, directed by Bob Clark, is remembered predominantly as a collection of individual moments, settings and props: the Red Ryder BB Gun, the tongue stuck to the flagpole, Higbee’s department store, the leg lamp, the Chinese restaurant (a scene whose cultural content has aged rather poorly).
“A Christmas Story” is narrated by a grown-up version of Ralphie Parker, recalling the events of Christmas in 1940. Its structure, unfolding like a highlight reel, itself offers a tender reflection on nostalgia and the echo of formative, if loosely held childhood memories, and how that grip loosens with every passing year.
This year there is a long-after-the-fact sequel, “A Christmas Story Christmas,” available on the HBO Max platform. Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie — now a 50-something aspiring writer with a wife and kids of his own — along with several of the other kid actors as adult versions of their original characters.
Ralphie brings his family back to Hohman, Ind., after learning his father (the never-named “Old Man” played by Darren McGavin in the original) has passed away. To honor his memory, Ralphie assumes the burden of creating an unforgettable Christmas for his wife Sandy (Erinn Hayes), kids Mark (River Drosche) and Julie (Julianna Layne) and his mother (Julie Hagerty).
More or less, the film competently performs its sequel duty: revisiting the characters, evoking the famous scenes, updating the jokes, not damaging the brand. It’s considerably less terrible than it might have been. (Quite a bit better than, say, “Blues Brothers 2000.”)
The Old Man’s absence also allows it to transcend the trappings of pure nostalgia, if only intermittently, by offering a poignant meditation on the passage of time. “A Christmas Story Christmas” is set in 1973, which probably seemed like a distant future in 1940.
Would the town that survived those three decades even be recognizable today, an additional half-century later? Is there any chance a Ralphie who’s 51 in 1973 would still be alive? Or are his own now-50-something kids struggling to honor his memory amidst the complexity of their own lives?
Either way, it’s likely “A Christmas Story Christmas,” for all its occasional charms, will become a casualty of the very conditions that summoned it to life. The oceanic churn of streaming content constantly produces revivals of existing properties only to forget them just as quickly as they appear.
Which is fine. Nostalgia, especially this time of year, is sometimes better as a fleeting sensation.
