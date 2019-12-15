TRAVERSE CITY — Christmas approaches: Imagine families snuggling together, transfixed as they watch “The Polar Express.”
Envision children laughing with delight as they discover a new model train zipping around the tree on Christmas morning.
Here in Traverse City think of our local “Festival of Trains,” this year celebrating its 27th year of bringing yuletide joy to residents young and old alike.
Pondering these visions gives rise to two questions. First, why are the romance of trains and the celebration of Christmas so closely connected? Secondly, just what is the actual history of trains in Traverse City?
The answer as to why trains and Christmas go together may simply involve happenstantial timing: The advent of train travel in the mid-1800s coincided with a significant shift in the way Christmas was celebrated.
Up until the mid-1800s the kind of holiday merriment today associated with Christmas was largely frowned upon. It was seen as too irreverent for a religious holiday. However, joyous and extravagant Christmas celebrations became more common as the 19th century unfolded. That change occurred at the same time that train travel was on the rise.
Hence, during the decades when family and friends began to fully celebrate Christmas as we know it today, the primary means of travel was by train. Train travel and Christmas celebration became joined in our collective minds.
What about trains in Traverse City?
Well, the last time a local citizen could have arrived home for Christmas via train would have been in December 1965.
They would have stepped off of the train at the last remaining train station in Traverse City, the Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) depot (originally built by the Pere Marquette Railway) near Woodmere and Eighth streets.
All regularly scheduled passenger service to Traverse City ended in October 1966.
Before that, for nearly 100 years, tens of thousands of passengers traveled this area by train year-round, and perhaps most memorably at Christmas.
During the heyday of train travel, surrounding the turn of the 20th century, three different railroads served Traverse City. Today at least one passenger depot and one freight station still stand within the city limits.
The Filling Station Microbrewery is housed in the C&O depot just north of the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere.
The Parlor is housed in what originally was the Chicago and West Michigan (C&WM) freight station at Lake Avenue and Cass Streets.
The first train to reach Traverse City was operated by the Grand Rapids and Indiana Railway (GR&I), arriving on Nov. 15, 1872.
The GR&I passenger station was built on the edge of West Bay at the north end of Park Street, just west of the mouth of the Boardman River. It stood until 1949, when the railway discontinued all passenger service north of Cadillac.
The station, a freight warehouse and tracks soon were removed from the waterfront in preparation for the building of Grandview Parkway.
The second railway to reach Traverse City, the C&WM, did so in the summer of 1890, with the third railway, the Manistee and Northeastern (M&NE) arriving in 1892.
In 1899 the CW&M consolidated with other railways to form the Pere Marquette Railroad, which took over the M&NE in 1932. Then in 1951 the Pere Marquette became part of the Chesapeake and Ohio system.
As each new railway entered town, it built its own depot. The C&WM’s depot opened in the fall of 1890. It sat just east of Union Street and south of the Boardman River, and became a Pere Marquette depot in 1899. It operated as such until 1927, when that much grander structure, which still stands today, was built on the north edge of Boardman Lake.
In the 21st century many people value the preservation of historic buildings like the C&O Depot and C&WM freight station. But it appears that few citizens wept over the demise of the old Pere Marquette depot in 1927. Earlier newspaper articles had reported fires, and a series of upkeep issues with the building. But it appears that its small size and unassuming character were also a matter of contention.
An April 8, 1927 Record-Eagle article was titled: “Like it Lived its Life, Pere Marquette Fades Out Amid Strife,” and was subtitled: “Wrath of the Populace Still on Old Structure As It Wends Tumultuous Way ‘Out of the Picture.”
The article goes on to state: “After standing for thirty-five [sic] years through fire, water and wrath of an indignant people, the old Pere Marquette station is making its final bow to Traverse City. And it is particularly fitting that this final appearance should be accompanied by the ‘boo’s’ and cat calls of a still indignant population, for the history of the little green station house is one of strife and turmoil . . . When the building was constructed it was considered quite a station as stations went in those days. But, as time went on and Traverse City prospered and grew, the station building remained as it was. The construction of the then-palatial Manistee and Northeastern depot, just a year later, made the C. & W. M. building look rather dingy.”
That “palatial” depot was built when the M&NE arrived in town in 1892. It was constructed to the west of Union Street, just north of the Boardman River. Used as a station until 1934, then for several years leased for storage. It was torn down in the 1940s.
The Traverse City Visitor Center, located on the southwest corner of Union Street and Grandview Parkway, sits near the location of this long-gone depot. Look at it closely, and its design will call to mind that once-important building, and a once-important manner of Traverse City travel.
