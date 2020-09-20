CEDAR — A newly-built house on Little Traverse Lake replaces a trailer home known as the “tin house” that once sat on the property.
The new home is sided with unpainted, corrugated steel as an homage to the trailer that was apparently so ugly a neighbor set an addition to his cottage on an angle to avoid having to look at it.
“It was hideous,” said Michael Grover, whose grandparents owned the original.
Grover and his husband, Nunzio Lupo, own the new home, which is named Tin House 2.0, as evidenced by the sleek, black mailbox out front.
“Of course you have to call it the Tin House,” Grover said. “That’s what it is.”
Low maintenance and durability is the name of the game for this couple, as they don’t want to spend their time in northern Michigan painting, repairing and doing upkeep.
They wanted something that would be easy to care for and would last forever.
“The whole look here is sort of alternative industrial materials,” said Lupo, who grew up in Wyandotte.
Grover, who grew up in Jackson, has memories of spending summers with siblings and cousins painting his grandparents’ other cottage, which sat just up the road.
“Imagine a house painted by teenagers who’d rather be out water skiing,” Grover said. “We don’t ever want to paint this place.”
They both now live in Georgia, but will eventually retire to the Little Traverse Lake home.
They’ve been working from home during the pandemic since March, but in August they began staying in a condominium at Sugar Loaf so they can keep an eye on their project.
They’ll move into their new digs in about a week.
The black-and-white palette of the three-bedroom home speaks of a sophisticated ease with its high-gloss white kitchen cabinets, stainless steel countertops and vaulted ceilings of unstained, unvarnished plywood.
The white subway tiles in the bathrooms are grouted with black, and shower curtains and towels will hang from galvanized natural gas pipes the couple bought at Cedar Hardware and painted black.
They also made many of the lights in the cottage using black ceramic canopies, black sockets and mirrored LED bulbs at a cost of about $30 each.
There is one closet in the house and overnighters will be invited to stow their stuff on white industrial pegboards outfitted with steel hooks, shelves and baskets in the two guest rooms.
All of the linens and towels will be gray to prevent colors from running, as people tend to throw everything together in a cottage washing machine, Lupo said.
The furniture will provide the pops of color, Lupo said, like the yellow headboards in one guest room that were picked up at a Traverse City thrift store. There is also the lime green front door.
A screened-in porch runs the entire width of the cottage and is enclosed with hog panel, a welded mesh that is normally used to keep hogs in their pens.
The hog panel was inexpensive, is sturdy and provides an unobstructed view to the lake, Lupo said.
The couple met when Lupo was metro editor for the Detroit Free Press and Grover was corporate counsel for the city of Detroit.
“I was sending him FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests and he was turning them down,” Lupo said.
They’ve been together for 25 years and married for 10.
Lupo, 62, now works in digital strategy for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Grover, 56, is vice-president of governmental affairs for Cox Communications.
The tin house property was once a part of a tract of land purchased in 1939 by Grover’s grandparents, William “Sam” McInally and his wife Steve and three other couples.
The tract once included land all the way to Good Harbor Bay that was later purchased by the federal government when Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore was established.
The property was divvied up into six 100-foot lots and each of the four couples built cottages. They planned to use the extra lots to build a central kitchen and lodge, as there was no electricity in those days. But the area was electrified in the 1940s and there was no longer a need for a communal space, and the McInallys bought the two lots.
In 1973 the green and white-sided trailer was placed on the empty lot.
“The cottage down the way was overrun with grandkids,” Grover said.
They called it “the tin house” to distinguish it from their cottage. During one harsh winter snowfall damaged its roof. A peaked shed was erected over the trailer, adding to its ugliness.
The trailer stayed on the lot until 2000, Grover said.
The new home was designed by Traverse City architect Suzannah Tobin and built by Heart Homes of Glen Arbor.
