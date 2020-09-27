Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part look at the League of Women Voters as the group readies for the 2020 election, and the national organization celebrates its centennial birthday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Millions of Americans will watch the first 2020 Presidential debate on Tuesday.
Among them, the members of the League of Women Voters–Grand Traverse Area.
The 60-year-old LWV–GTA, along with the 100-year-old national League of Women Voters, encourages all citizens to play an active role in America’s democracy.
In pursuing this goal, the local League has played a crucial role in northern Michigan’s civic and social development.
The League is probably best known for organizing debates and providing voter information. Voters can access the League’s one-stop-shop for election information at www.VOTE411.org.
Local voter service activities also include candidate forums (virtual in 2020)and registration drives.
The League also puts out a “They Represent You” publication each year for Grand Traverse, Benzie and Kalkaska counties.
All LWV work is strictly nonpartisan, never supporting or opposing particular candidates or political parties.
The League also studies, educates about, and advocates for various issues. Over the years support for certain issues has sometimes confused citizens about the League’s nonpartisan nature.
During the LWV–GTA’s early years, stands on certain issues did ruffle the occasional feather.
Enough so that at one point area women actually were advised not to form a local league. Then once they did organize, the group was sued, albeit to their relief, unsuccessfully.
While formally founded in 1960, the LWV-GTA can trace its local roots back to 1924. That backstory reflects the old saying “the third time is a charm.”
The first attempt at establishing a Traverse City LWV came in 1924, the second in 1950, and the successful third attempt,in 1960.
The only clue to the group’s earliest activities comes from a Feb. 24, 1924 Record-Eagle article noting that the group’s president, Mrs. Ed Bartak, had led an organizational meeting.
“Mrs. Bartak sounded the keynote when she said that the group dedicated itself to the work of helping women to become self-directing, conscientious and effective voters.”
Bartak’s words reflected the stance of the national LWV. Founded in January 1920, more than six months before the passage of the 19th Amendment, suffragists intended the LWV to encourage soon-to-be enfranchised women to skillfully exercise their new voting rights.
The 1924 local LWV seems quickly to have lost momentum, perhaps because Bartak died later that year. Fast forward to 1950, and the second attempt at organizing a local LWV.
Full of enthusiasm, several women planned a coffee for area community leaders and explained their intentions.
Their idea was shot down. They had totally underestimated the strength of McCarthyism, a fear of communism that spread across the nation in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The national LWV backed some progressive causes, and conservative commentators had painted them as “pink.”
Not actual “red communists,” but suspect.
Local city leaders were concerned that a northern Michigan LWV might face strong local opposition. The State LWV agreed, and advised the women to hold off.
So, the women waited. Then in 1959 came success. Support from highly regarded citizens like Helen Milliken gave the League the image it needed, and in February, 1960 the group received its provisional charter.
A 1973 Record-Eagle article referred to League members as “little old ladies in tennis shoes.”
While in 1960 the women indeed had hit the deck running, judging by their accomplishments they must have been very hardy “little old ladies.”
The “ladies” stamina was tested in 1963 when a conservative talk show host from Texas, Dan Smoot, sued the local league, and four of its members, for $500,000 in punitive damages. He became angry after a local LWV newsletter article stated, in part, that comments by Mr. Smoot were “based on slanted information, half-truths, innuendos, and sometimes worse ... This man is a clever pied-piper. But after a few programs he cannot but reveal himself to informed and critical listeners.”
A 1964 Wall Street Journal article said “To differ with the League is to differ with motherhood and the flag.”
Eventually Mr. Smoot had to drop his case. In 1966 the local League countersued him for $500,000 in damages, although eventually this suit also was dropped.
By the late 1960s the local “League ladies” were focusing on environmental matters. They were a motivating force in early efforts to clean up and preserve the Boardman River. Environmental preservation remains a core concern of the LWV, and over the years the group has studied water resources, environmental quality, farmland preservation and energy resources.
Support for libraries is another core issue for the local League. During the 1980s and ‘90s the group studied the need for, and then advocated for, a new public library building. In 1996 it spearheaded a successful millage to fund the Traverse Area District Library on Woodmere Avenue.
The number of issues the LWV–GTA has studied includes prison reform, migrant workers, public transportation, congressional apportionment, the United Nations, state public welfare, education, children and juveniles in Michigan courts, and human resources.
The LWV also strongly supports transparency in government and has frequently developed observer corps to monitor the meetings of governmental agencies and school boards.
The group’s past, the upcoming 2020 election, current issues, educational efforts and studies will conclude the series Oct. 4.
