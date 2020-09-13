TRAVERSE CITY — Workers freed by the pandemic to do their job remotely can experience autumn’s glories from places near and far.
Thanks to mobile devices and internet connectivity, parks, campgrounds, beaches and scenic woodlands are the new office space.
Public and private campgrounds across the north provide “office space” with views that can’t be beat. Fewer crowds, inspiring scenery and a relaxed environment entice remote workers to explore the possibilities.
“I would call it a golden opportunity,” said Dayna Ehrenberger.
Ehrenberger and husband Scott hail from Canton, Michigan. They’re settled into Leelanau Pines Lakeside Camping Resort along Lake Leelanau where they have worked remotely throughout the summer.
Dayna, a fifth-grade teacher, has joined in learning and remote training while at Leelanau Pines. She also fills in at the resort office. Scott works in the auto industry as a salesman serving Ford North America. They’ve seized the times to find a new life/work balance in the great outdoors.
“My husband and I are here at our camper working every day,” Dayna said. “You’ll find one of us on the deck working and the other inside.”
The length of the couple’s stay depends on whether Dayna’s school district sends students back to the classroom or continues online learning.
“My preference is to stay here,” she said.
Remote workers struck by wanderlust can get their fill of autumn beauty at any of several state parks providing Wi-Fi. The list includes Baraga State Park in the Upper Peninsula overlooking Lake Superior’s Keweenaw Bay. In the Lower Peninsula, Port Crescent State Park offers “office space” along Lake Huron’s Saginaw Bay. Platte River Campground at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore situates workers in the heart of the expansive natural area and towering sand dunes. Digital nomads sometimes find Wi-Fi offered by public and private campgrounds fail to provide the necessary connection speed or privacy, so, workers may need to rely on their own technology.
“When we’re conferencing with WebEx or Zoom, we need a stronger bandwidth,” Dayna said. “That’s why we get our own.”
Far-off locations often fall short for connectivity.
“There are quite a few places in northern Michigan where there isn’t good cell coverage,” said Mark Hoffmeister of The Tech Pros of Grand Traverse, Inc.
Technology has solutions. A mobile phone plan can turn a device into a hotspot, or a hotspot router can bring the internet to a phone, tablet, or laptop when public Wi-Fi is unavailable, or just not up to the job. Cellular phone charges, plans and service supporting remote workers vary, impacting connections, but they can make the great outdoor office a reality.
Dedicated satellite service offers another solution for working from far-flung locations. Hoffmeister pointed out that satellite service, however, is not ideal. He said it’s weather-dependent and signals may be blocked by trees or other natural features.
Some remote workers tap into their vehicle Wi-Fi. Hoffmeister said that it’s feasible to do so, but also not a perfect answer.
“If your phone doesn’t get a signal, your vehicle won’t get a signal,” he said.
Strong connections available at the Traverse City KOA campground in Buckley can turn autumn into an outdoor workcation.
Campground manager Cathy Kuebler said she hasn’t yet witnessed an influx of remote workers but thinks the workcation may be a trend waiting to happen.
With new freedoms to travel and mobile technology, “Why not?” she asked.
