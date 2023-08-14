Turquoise and sapphire waves swirl across West Bay, washing up onto glistening beaches. Now ponder how that swirling water has shaped Traverse City’s economy.
For as stated by Glen Chown, executive director of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy: “Grand Traverse Bay is the economic engine of Traverse City.”
The bay’s importance held true for the ancestors of today’s Indigenous people; for the lumber barons of the 1800s; for the merchants and manufacturers of the 20th century; and it certainly holds true for the tourism and recreational activities that help define this town today.
Before
The Anishinaabek have lived with the bay for uncounted years. Before and during white settlement, Anishinaabek regularly camped at the mouth of what is now called the Boardman River. There they harvested fish and gathered berries as part of the “Seasonal Round,” a migration pattern based on the availability of foods throughout the year.
The repetitive nature of this process required conservation of the land and water, for without them the people would starve. Thus Indigenous life was definitively low impact, causing little change to the natural conditions of the land.
King Lumber
Decidedly not low impact, the lumber industry rolled into Northern Michigan like a juggernaut. On one hand, it brought unprecedented wealth and growth. On the other hand, clear cutting and destruction of river environments drastically, and detrimentally, changed the landscape.
This all began in 1847, when Captain Harry Boardman, of Naperville, Illinois, bought a swatch of pine-covered land at the mouth of the river. So confident he was of its value that he bought it sight unseen.
Unseen, so clearly it was not the beauty of the bay that attracted Boardman. White pines covered most of northern Michigan, but this spot had the added value of the river and the bay. Those waters offered both transportation routes and power sources not available further inland.
While Indigenous trails heading south from the bay could take walkers to all parts of the country, they were not suited for the transport of large quantities of goods or people. Thus, for the region’s first quarter of a century, the only commercially feasible way in and out of the area was by water.
Railroads did not reach Traverse City until 1872, and roads able to carry heavy commercial loads did not exist until well into the twentieth century. The area’s abundant water resources were used to create first steam, and then electric, power.
After purchasing this valuable land, Boardman sent his young adult son to manage it. Somehow, the enterprise did not thrive. Perhaps the son was not a good manager, perhaps he missed the Chicago area, or perhaps an 1850 fall in lumber prices put the end to Boardman’s lumber dreams.
For whatever reason, by 1851 he decided his Michigan efforts were not profitable enough to satisfy his expectations. So he sold the land to an up-and-coming Chicago business, the Hannah & Lay Company.
This set the stage for the arrival of Perry Hannah, whose foresight and generosity were so noteworthy that he became known as the “Father of Traverse City.” He was the first of many people of remarkable skill to guide the City’s growth.
While four partners ran the Hannah & Lay Company, Hannah was the only one to permanently settle in Traverse City. At some point he determined not only to guide the success of the company, but also to ensure the long-term survival of the rough and tumble town literally growing up around him. Perhaps he was seduced by those rippling blue waves of the bay.
The survival of lumber towns like the early Traverse City was far from a given. The majority of them found themselves growing with great bursts of energy, and then (sometimes literally) burning to ash as the lumber ran out. But not many towns had leaders like Hannah, or the waters of West Bay.
Success of both the company and town was based on what appear to have been Hannah’s three guiding principals: diversification, competition, and the encouragement of strong social and cultural networks.
The company itself diversified early, eventually opening grist mills, mercantile enterprises and a bank. Hannah also foresaw the importance of the area’s economy resting on more than just one company’s fortunes.
He worked hard to encourage the success of multiple enterprises, even to the point of Hannah & Lay underwriting their beginnings. For example, in the 1860s the company funded the Greilick Company, producer of wooden door and window frames and moldings.
Commercial anchors were also encouraged, even if they directly competed with Hannah & Lay. Acting on its leader’s faith in competition, in 1871 the company backed employees James Milliken and Frank Hamilton in opening their own mercantile business. It was called Hamilton, Milliken and Company. Its flagship building still stands on the southeast corner of Front and Cass Streets. Hamilton’s portion would eventually become Hamilton’s Clothing, and Milliken’s became Milliken’s Department Store.
Hannah also channeled contracts to nascent area entrepreneurs, such as brick maker James Markham of Greilickville. Markham’s now-iconic yellow bricks were used for the Hannah & Lay Mercantile building, still standing on the northeast corner of Front and Union Streets, and in the buildings of then-named Northern Michigan Asylum for the Insane (commonly known as the State Hospital, and today the Grand Traverse Commons).
Hannah’s push for industrial growth meant, that for the first 75 years of settlement, the City’s bayfront was not a thing of beauty. Smoking manufacturing plants, crisscrossing railroad lines, two railway depots and a thundering round house filled the shoreline. The same scene existed on the north end of Boardman Lake, and even along the river running in between those two bodies of water.
A number of these plants depended on lumber for their products. Strung along the bay were Hannah’s lumber mills, the Greilick Company, and the Hame Factory, which made S-shaped wooden pieces used with a team of horses. This early bayshore also held the Boardman River Light and Power Company and the J.C. Morgan fruit processing plant.
Hannah also believed that a thriving community needed sound cultural and social institutions. Hence he donated land for numerous places of worship, the City Library and Oakwood Cemetery.
Being a man of foresight, Hannah knew that at some point the lumber would run out and those dependent on that industry would need new employment opportunities. This is one reason he lobbied Lansing to place one of Michigan’s then-new mental asylums in the Traverse City area.
Success came when the State Hospital opened in 1885. This facility, operating thru several name changes, closed as the Traverse City Regional Psychiatric Hospital in the 1980s. For many decades it was the area’s largest employer, just as Hannah had intended.
What of women in early Traverse City? Did they contribute to the town’s growth? Well, the women were there, and active, just not in the ways now rather commonplace in the 21st century.
In the 1800s, and even well into the 1900s, women tended to work behind the scenes, and/or through the power of women’s organizations, rather than as “stand-out” individuals. Of course there were exceptions to that rule, such as suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton. But here, in this town as in many others, women generally wielded their power as part of a group.
The first local women’s group was the Ladies Library Association (LLA), active from 1869 — 1958. Its purpose was “The encouragement of learning and culture in this isolated place of northern Michigan.” The LLA offered both library services and the use of what was then the largest meeting space in town. That space saw many events that, indeed, “encouraged learning and culture.” One event was actually a suffrage rally led by the aforementioned Stanton.
Meanwhile, the male leaders of the town, in spite of clear-cutting the forests and lining the waterways with factories, felt the Traverse City area had potential as a tourist destination.
Advertisements glowingly describing northern Michigan appeared in New York City papers, and copies of the Grand Traverse Herald were distributed up and down the eastern seaboard. In 1879 Hannah & Lay bought the Campbell House, the nicest hotel in town. It was upgraded and renamed the Park Place, all in hopes of drawing visitors to Traverse City.
Grant it,19th-century citizens seemed less squeamish about water quality than people are today. In 1894 the We-que-tong clubhouse was built near mouth of the Boardman River. It offered boating, dances, banquet facilities and swimming. Note that this was in water filled not only with industrial effluence, but also the sewage of the many homes and businesses whose sewer pipes ran right into the Boardman River, sans any treatment.
It would take decades of hard work to reverse the industrialization of the city’s waterways and turn the town into the alluring destination it is today. While that work would be done by hundreds of citizens, a few leaders of vision do stand out from the crowd.
Reclaiming the Bay
One of those leaders was Con Foster, who in the 1920s and ‘30s led the endeavor to clean up the industrial left-overs covering the beaches. For while Hannah and others had built a foundation upon with Traverse City could survive, they also left behind challenges to to its ability to actually thrive.
Foster initially arrived in town in 1917, sent to manage the Lyric Theatre, predecessor to today’s State Theatre. In less than a year he was transferred away to Wisconsin.
But in those short months Northern Michigan won his heart. Perhaps, like Perry Hannah before him, Foster was captivated by those shimmering turquoise and sapphire waves swirling across the bay. For whatever reason, Foster begged his superiors to transfer him back, which they finally did in 1924. He soon became a civic leader, serving as City Commissioner, Mayor, and head of the Chamber of Commerce.
Under Foster’s leadership, 1931 became a pivotal year in the bay front’s transformation. After a bond vote to raise funds for the City to finance a beach clean up failed, Foster joined forces with Floyd Clinch. Clinch was a Chicago resident who was the son-in-law of A. Tracy Lay, co-owner of the Hannah & Lay Company. Clinch lived in Chicago but made frequent business trips to Traverse City, and was a benefactor to many local projects.
Clinch and Foster literally rolled up their sleeves to lead hundreds of volunteers who did the job. That initial clean up focussed on the north end of Cass Street. Workers gathered debris, junk and garbage to be hauled away.
That day began a process which led to the creation of Clinch Park, the WPA-funded Con Foster Museum (today the Bijou by the Bay Theatre), and the Clinch Park Zoo. The museum moved to the old Carnegie Library on 6th Street in 2002, and closed in 2014, with the City’s museum collection now in storage. The zoo ran until 2006.
Today the water along that bay front is sparkling clean, but well into the third decade of the twentieth century that was not the case. In fact, by the 1920s Traverse City was known nationwide as a hotbed of water-borne disease. Photos exist of human excrement lying on the beach.
That situation should not have been a surprise to anyone. At the time the City did not have a sewage treatment plant, and City plumbing systems dumped waste straight into streams and the Boardman, all of which flowed into the bay. Bayside manufacturers dumped industrial effluence into those same waters. Furthermore, the City drew its water supply from West Bay, just beyond the mouth of the Boardman River (today City water comes from East Bay).
Unlike in the 19th century, by the early 1900s people did feel squeamish about the situation. City leaders tried to address the issue as early as 1914 by proposing a bond for building a treatment plant, but the effort failed. Four more bond issues would fail, the last in 1930.
The State government then stepped in, with the Stream Commission surveying the area and declaring the river and West Bay as dangers to public health. Finally, in 1931, the Circuit Court directed that the situation had to be corrected by the City. A bond finally passed, and in 1933 the treatment plant opened on the north end of Boardman Lake.
The State was also involved in the next major step in cleaning up the bay front. In the mid-1940s transportation officials decided they wanted to reroute US 31, which at that time ran on Union street, and through downtown on Front Street. The state’s proposal was to build what eventually became Grandview Parkway. The city agreed to the change, but only with the stipulation that the State would bear the cost of demolishing the empty industrial buildings left along the bay.
The first traffic drove on Grand View Parkway in 1952. This project opened up more of the West Bay beach for recreation, all-be-it with a four-lane highway separating the water from downtown.
The last few buildings left on the bay were The Morgan Canning Company building at the north end of Union Street, torn down in 1973, the private Smith Barney office which the City purchased and demolished, and the City Power plant, demolished in 2005.
Beyond the Bay
As early as the 1930s a view of the bay was obviously becoming important to residents of Northern Michigan. But just as today “a view of the bay is half the pay,” just doesn’t cut it, in that earlier era a view of the bay would not be enough to sustain the town.
Luckily, a significant number of manufacturers still offered local employment opportunities. Some still lined the city’s waterfronts, and others sat in spots that today have become city parks or modern, upscale developments.
The Traverse City Iron Works, where Hagerty Insurance on Cass Street now sits, opened in 1903, and remained in that location until the 1970s. The Straub & Amiotte Candy Factory enlarged and moved to Front and Hall Streets in 1905, opening in the building which hosts today’s North Peak Restaurant.
Agricultural products from outside the city limits also helped maintain the town’s economy. Potatoes grow particularly well in Northern Michigan’s sandy soil. Their abundance led to the opening of the Potato Implement Company (later the Acme Manufacturing Company), which sat at the southwest corner of Front and Pine Streets, and of the Michigan Starch Company, which opened in 1899 at the north end of Division Street.
Fruit processing was another important part of the area’s economy. As early as the 1850s boosters had realized that the area was perfect for fruit such as apples and grapes. This windfall was directly related to both bays, and Lake Michigan. Those waters create a micro-environment that, even this far north, makes both the Leelanau and Old Mission peninsulas ideal for such crops.
At one point there were four fruit processing plants within the city limits. The aforementioned Morgan Canning Company operated at today’s Open Space, Cherry Growers at the sight of Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lake Campus, Traverse City Canning on Lake Street, and F & M Canning at F & M Park.
With all these companies in town, it might seem like the city was faring well, but the truth is that the economy faced many ups and downs. Strangely, cigars can be used as an indicator of the depth of some of the economic woes. For there were at least two cigar-rolling companies in town, with the Cigar Box Factory on Eighth Street opening in 1906. This meant, that at least for a few years, local wages were low enough that a company could make a profit shipping tobacco leaves to Traverse City, paying women to roll them into cigars, and then shipping the cigars back out.
Later decades saw the arrival of brighter economic opportunities. In the early 1940s the Parson’s Corporation started operations that eventually made Traverse City an important aerospace and engineering hub.
As World war II broke out, Parson’s was awarded contracts for making ordnance casings and fins. In the later 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s its focus became helicopters; and eventually the company produced fiberglass boats for the leisure industry. Parson’s primary factory building was on 12th Street, and is now occupied by Cone Drive, which, coincidentally, also supplies parts to the aerospace industry.
John Parsons, along with Frank Stulen, headed the company. Parsons became particularly well known for inventing numerical control (NC) machining. This changed the control of machines and industrial processes from an imprecise craft to an exact science. It was one of the earliest moves into the Third Industrial Age, ushering in the change from mechanical and analogue electronic technologies to digital electronics.
The mid-20th century also saw great changes in Traverse City’s medical, media and educational landscapes. These transformations were, as appears to be common in Northern Michigan, led by people with notable foresight and extraordinary leadership skills.
Dr. James Decker Munson, the longest serving superintendent of the State Hospital (1885 -1929), was one of those people. The idea that Traverse City lacked in medical services may seem odd, given that the hospital was its largest employer.
But the State Hospital was designed to treat those with psychiatric needs, not other health issues. Until the mid-1920s, people who needed other treatment were served by several small, and often short-lived, general hospitals. In 1917 Dr. Munson even opened one such enterprise in an empty building on the State Hospital grounds.
Efforts, led by Munson, to build a larger, modern general health facility failed. Then came the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. All area hospitals were overwhelmed. This emergency clearly showed the need for a community hospital, and enabled Dr. Munson and others to successfully lobby for the opening of Munson Hospital, today called Munson Medical Center, in 1925.
Another “mover and shaker” brought 20th-century media coverage and educational opportunities to town. His name was Les Biederman.
Biederman and several partners arrived in town in 1939 with the sole purpose of starting a radio station in an undeveloped radio market. As far as is known the choice of a location to do so had absolutely nothing to do with the turquoise and sapphire waves of the bay.
In fact, at least initially, Biederman seemed rather unimpressed with the area. He is quoted as having said (quite inaccurately, truth be told) that:
But Biederman and partners weren’t searching for beauty. Rather, they had examined maps of the nation’s radio coverage and picked Northern Michigan as a place that lacked media service and had potential for growth.
Their choice proved wildly successful. Biederman’s group put the area’s first radio station, WTCM, on the air in 1941, and established WPBN-TV in 1954. The resulting “Paul Bunyan Network” would be tremendously successful, enabling Biederman to become a major benefactor to the area.
Biederman had attended a junior college in his hometown of Philadelphia, so had experienced the benefits of two-year higher education. Convinced that such an institution would benefit the Traverse City area, in 1951 he was one of the founders of Northwest Michigan College. NMC’s Great Lakes Maritime Academy, which started as Biederman’s personal brainchild, opened in 1969.
Of course the employees of all of these businesses needed places to shop. Until the 1970s, that meant shopping downtown. While many, many business came and went, some do stand out.
The Hannah & Lay Mercantile was open until 1928, and Wards occupied that same space until 1980. The Mercantile’s “rivals,” Hamilton’s Clothing and Milliken’s Department Store, stayed open decades longer, with the then Stage-Milliken’s closing in 2001.
Many downtown businesses were founded by Bohemian families who earlier had moved to the area from around Prague. Some of members of those families farmed, and others became successful local entrepreneurs.
Such businesses included Wilhelm’s Dry Goods (later Wilhelm’s Department Store) on the northeast corner of Union and Eighth Street. Votruba’s Leather Goods opened in 1874, and today is the City’s longest continually operating business.
Sleder’s Tavern, first serving meals in1882, was also founded by Bohemians. Sleder’s claims the title of longest operating business in the same location (Votruba’s has occupied two locations). And naturally, Little Bo’s was originally a Bohemian business.
The Wilhelm’s and Votruba’s, with the help of the Bartak family, also were responsible for building the City Opera House, which was opened in 1891.
Of course, there were scores of other businesses on Front Street. One of the more notable of these would be Friedrich Shoes, which opened in 1883. The business, at 122 E. Front Street, is still operated by the same family and is now known as Golden Shoes.
Robert Frost Shoes, at 217 E. Front Street, offers another connection to this past era. Although this business opened in the 21st century, it maintains the historic Martinek Jeweler’s clock outside its building.
Martinek’s occupied 217 from around just around the turn of the 20th century until 2013, when the business moved out of downtown. Its history reaches even further back to 1878, when it opened among a string of business that sat on the east side Union Street south of State Street.
In many family-owned business, like Martinek’s and Votruba’s (and also in farming operations). women were just as involved in the work as men. Nevertheless, well into the mid-twentieth century, women generally still wielded their influence through civic organizations rather than as prominent individuals.
The Traverse City Woman’s Club, active from 1891 to 2008, was one such group. Members studied, socialized and worked to improve their community. They were talented artists, poets, and authors. In the later years members included businesswomen, newspaper editors and teachers and many boasted college degrees. One of its lasting legacies was the opening of Dakoske/Phoenix Halls on Eighth Street in the 1960s, one of the first addiction treatment services in town. Today these much-needed establishments are operated by Addiction Treatment Services.
One of these early women’s organizations, The Friendly Garden Club, still plays an important role in the community. Founded in 1923, over the decades the club has directed beautification efforts at Legion, Lay and Bryant Parks; landscaping along Grandview Parkway; and the creation of the Logo Garden at the Open Space Park. Other important projects have included identification of the trees at the Grand Traverse Commons, and the development of the Children’s Garden at the Traverse Area District Library.
As Traverse City entered the last quarter of the twentieth century, the bay front was arguably looking better than it had since the arrival of that lumbering juggernaut back in 1847, although there were still many improvements to be made. But while the bay front looked better, the downtown commercial district was facing major challenges.
Rebirth and Tourism
By 1985 there were at least a couple of boarded up stores downtown. Some of Traverse City’s “mid-twentieth-century” charm still remained, but modern competition was already being felt.
The opening of Cherryland Mall in 1978 was but a harbinger of what was to come. Yet there was an understandable nostalgia for the “old downtown,” a place that sounded much like the main street of Bedford Falls in Frank Capra’s iconic movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
There was Stacy’s restaurant, where Stacy trusted patrons enough to let them ring themselves out. Two department stores, Penney’s and Milliken’s, still welcomed shoppers, the later with a balcony cafe that served an egg-salad sandwich to die for. Woolworth’s offered “five-and-dime” store paraphernalia and a lunch counter, and the State Theater was still operating as a money-making business, all-be-it in duplex form.
But, paraphrasing Bob Dylan, “the times they were a changing.” Malls, like the Grand Traverse Mall that opened in 1992, big box stores, and eventually the internet, were threats that could not be ignored.
And then, as seems to happen in Traverse City, another visionary leader appeared. Brian Crough, originally from Kansas, would play a large role in designing downtown’s answer to such challenges.
Crough arrived in 1980, and was at the forefront of downtown development until his death in 2013. The changes wrought by Crough and others were not universally welcomed. But that begs the question as to whether the “old downtown” could have survived the economic pressures of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.
Looking into the future from the 1980s, Crough gazed ahead and decided the answer to that question was “No.” He, and others, set a goal of developing a downtown that would not only survive, but thrive.
Crough started out as Executive Director of the Arts Council and the Old Town Playhouse, and also served as a City Commissioner and as mayor. But his impact on area development shift into high gear when he became the Executive Director of the newly merged Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Traverse City Association in 1990.
Crough and others must have asked themselves something like “What is it about Traverse City that sets it apart?” And the answer may have been, once again, the bay’s turquoise and sapphire waves.
As the millennium approached, West Bay was not just any old body of water. It was particularly beautiful, it was clean, and it had a certain air about it. Those planning the future of downtown seem to have decided to craft a place that complemented the charm of that bay.
The transition of Traverse City from a somewhat sleepy “up-north” town into an up-scale tourist and recreation center has not been a completely smooth road, but the result is better than those boarded up store fronts of the 1980s.
While such foresight was important, the achievement of such an ambitious goal would be difficult.
Success became much more likely with an unexpected stroke of good luck, followed by notable acts of generosity.
The good luck was an oil strike. Yes, an oil strike. The generosity came from a long existing group, the Traverse City Rotary Club.
In 1923. Rotary had purchased land to the southeast of town. In 1975 oil was struck on that land. The Traverse City club, almost overnight, became one of the richest Rotary groups in the world.
At that point, generosity, much as it had with Perry Hannah, came into the picture. Instead of using that oil money to build a magnificent Rotary Hall, or to pay for club members to travel around the world, Traverse City’s Rotary decided to invest that money into the community.
Hundreds of small to medium projects and organizations have succeeded over the years because of Rotary grants. On top of that, several well-known Traverse City landmarks would not be what they are today without significant financial backing from Rotary. These include the Park Place Hotel, the City Opera House, and the State and Bijou by the Bay Theatres.
Rotary set up a separate organization, called Rotary Charities, to manage all of that oil bounty.
Marsha Smith served as its Executive Director from 1996 to 2018, in what was obviously a very influential position.
Her holding that job symbolizes how women’s roles in society had changed since the mid-20th century.
By these later years, more and more women were stepping into powerful leadership positions and influencing society as individuals, rather than as somewhat-anonymous, if still very important, members of a group.
Another such woman was Carol Hale. Hale served on the Traverse City Board of Commissioners from 1977 — 1993, and as Mayor in 1983. But her most prominent service came in the leading role she took in saving, and then finding a way to preserve, the empty Traverse City State Hospital buildings.
After the hospital fully closed in 1989, Hale marshaled hundreds of concerned citizens in expressing their hopes for those historic buildings. This led, in 1993, to the State selling the hospital complex to local government for $1.
After several false starts with various developers, in 2000 the Commission signed an agreement with The Minervini Group, which then successfully developed the State Hospital buildings into the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. Many feel that without Hale’s tenacious leadership, these majestic building would have fallen to the wrecking ball.
Hale’s leadership led to the revitalization of one of the City’s iconic landmarks. West Bay has also survived deterioration, often brought on by its use as, in Glenn Chown’s words, an “economic engine.” Perhaps today Traverse City has finally found a way to both use, and preserve, those sparkling turquoise and sapphire waves swirling across West Bay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.