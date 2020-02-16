TRAVERSE CITY — Just call him Mr. 36.
Although as humble as Mac Chung is, the Traverse City Central High School junior might back away from that moniker as well as the compliments and accolades that come with notching a perfect score on the ACT.
“It was great to see, but — for me — it wasn’t the biggest deal in the world,” Chung said.
Despite his attempts to downplay the accomplishment, Chung finds himself in rarefied air.
Of the nearly 1.8 million students who took the ACT, only 4,879 reached the elusive height of perfection. That’s about .27 percent.
On average annually, only about 3,700 of the 1.9 million students who take the exam hit the perfect note. That’s about .19 percent.
“I still think it’s a special accomplishment,” Chung said. “They throw a lot of numbers at you in the letter they sent me. It’s cool to know I was one of just 4,879 to do it.”
Chung found out about his unblemished performance during Christmas break. He’d taken the ACT as a sophomore and tallied a 35 — a score that most would have been satisfied with — but Chung said some of the colleges and universities he’s applying to require the writing portion of the exam as well.
“I was thinking, ‘I don’t know, maybe something crazy will happen,’” Chung said. “When I got the letter, I just opened it up and went, ‘Oh! Thirty-six. Great!’”
A 36 was something he didn’t expect.
Chung said he felt the exam in December was “many times” more difficult than the test he took his sophomore year. His fellow junior classmates shared that same sentiment.
“I felt like I had to guess a good amount,” Chung said.
Guess or no guess, there’s no denying the results.
He said it’s a feat that means a lot to his family, especially his grandparents.
“It’s the perfect sticker, right?” he said.
Chung considers himself a good test taker, but the junior Trojan has talent across the board. Along with being enrolled in a packed schedule with eight classes, Chung is in three advanced placement courses.
He plays bass in the orchestra and electric bass in the jazz band, is a varsity football player, a member of the Quiz Bowl team and part of the National Honor Society.
Central Principal Jessie Houghton said Chung is well-rounded, balanced and humble.
“Sometimes you see students who achieve at this level, and they’re very, very dialed in and focused in one area. He’s spent a lot of time exposing himself to all sorts of things here at Central,” she said. “He’s got huge academic potential, but because of his personality, there’s so much more potential there.”
John Failor is Chung’s AP Calculus teacher and Quiz Bowl coach.
He watches Chung in class every day doing his best to absorb all of the information and then reaching out and helping his classmates tackle the subject matter.
He was a little surprised Chung got a perfect ACT, but only because such an accomplishment is so rare.
“If a kid was going to do that, it was going to be someone like Mac,” Failor said.
With the ACT in his rearview, Chung plans on taking another full load of courses his senior year, and he’ll be dual enrolled in classes at Northwestern Michigan College.
He has his eyes set on a Wharton School of Business and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.
