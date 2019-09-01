TRAVERSE CITY — When tattoo artist Sabrina Wagner lost her friend to suicide, she wanted to help his family with funeral and other expenses.
She turned to her boss at Northwoods Tattoo to hold a one-day, one-tattooer fundraiser and got the green light.
“I didn’t expect a whole lot of turnout,” Wagner said. “When we posted it to our Facebook page, it ended up blowing up like wildfire. So what was a one-day event turned into a week-long thing.”
She saw eight to 10 people each day throughout the week, she said.
“It kind of turned into a full-blown suicide awareness event,” Wagner said. “We’re not the only ones being affected by this.”
Because of the response, they decided to make the event an annual fundraiser, she said. It won’t be just her tattooing this year either — the whole staff is participating, Wagner said.
This year’s event runs Sept. 1-7, and appointments with all four tattoo artists are available, said Hayley Bergstrom, co-owner of Northwoods Tattoo.
Northwoods Tattoo will keep enough of the proceeds to pay for the supplies and costs of the event, Wagner said. The rest goes to Tears From Daniel, a Cadillac-based organization formed in January.
Wagner’s friend, Daniel Yazbeck, passed away on Aug. 9, 2018. He was 22.
“He was very outgoing, very friendly,” Wagner recalled. “He could have a pleasant conversation with a stranger on the street. He was always willing to lend a helping hand — he would drop anything to help someone, no matter how big or small.”
Daniel’s mother, Lori Yazbeck, formed Tears From Daniel in January — the group’s mission is to educate, help end stigma and promote better mental health to end the suicide epidemic.
They’re in the process of filing for 501©3 designation and are trying to raise money to purchase a building and open a free, walk-in mental health center, Yazbeck said.
“We’re trying to open up a center for people that are struggling so they can get mentoring — the ones that can’t afford insurance or their copays or anything,” she said. “It’s going to be free, open to everybody that’s struggling.
“I have so many people reaching out to me on a daily basis — sometimes all day — searching for help,” Yazbeck added. “It’s hard to direct them to someplace.”
A lot of people struggling with mental health are young people who can’t really afford insurance, Wagner pointed out. Getting therapy and help for them is tough.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Michigan and the second among those age 15 to 34, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Most of the tattoos available for this week’s event are suicide- or mental health-related, Wagner said.
There are a few “fun little pieces” that don’t have much to do with the topic, but that someone might find some sort of meaning in.
They’re all flash tattoos — predesigned tattoos — and are between the size of a dime and a business card, Wagner said. Most cost $40, but some of the larger pieces can be $80 or $120, she said.
There are about 70 clients signed up with some spots still open, as of Wednesday, she said.
To make an appointment, call 231-922-8631.
