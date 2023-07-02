TRAVERSE CITY — Open water swimming, also known as wild swimming, boasts a growing band of northern Michigan devotees.
The popularity of dipping into natural bodies of waters offers individuals recreation, exploration and options for event swims.
“Swimming overall, open water and marathon swimming, is taking off in a huge way,” said Eric Hansen, Mackinac Bridge Swim race director.
He added that the surge is evidenced by the trend for Michigan open water swim events selling out.
Wild swimmer Hansen coordinated the second annual Mackinac Bridge Swim. The July 29th event aims to raise $25,000 to support Mackinaw City and St. Ignace volunteer fire departments. One hundred fifty swimmers will brave the Straits’ cold waters for the 4 to 5-mile route alongside Mighty Mac.
“It’s a whole different world,” he said. “When you swim under the bridge, you fall in love with the bridge.”
Organizing the opportunity is in itself a bureaucratic feat. Hansen successfully garnered permissions from the U.S. Coast Guard, State of Michigan, Bridge Authority and Straits’ communities, as well as enlisting 50 volunteers to run the event smoothly and safely.
Swimmers find the Great Lakes waters provide a one-of-a-kind physical test.
“The greatest challenge is the current,” Hansen said. “It can be almost zero to fast enough that you have to swim west to go north.”
A public servant, communications specialist and avid open water swimmer Ashlea Walter plans to take part in the event. She raised $2,000 toward the Straits First Responder’s Fund.
Walter is a member of Traverse City’s informal, 20-swimmer Swell Seekers group. Swimmers gather at the break of dawn three to four mornings each week to experience a local body of water. Walter avows she’s always the first one in and last one out.
“I feel like a kid when I’m in the water,” she said.
Favorite swimming spots include Cedar, Twin and Long lakes, East and West bays.
“I love the variety,” Walter said. “You never know what conditions are going to be like – smooth as glass or wavy.”
Swimmers in the 8.2-mile third annual Mackinac Island Swim on Aug. 13 follows the island shoreline. In 2022, 371 swimmers and donors raised $28,000 for the Mackinaw Woman’s Club’s community support programs.
While the Mackinac events are newcomers to the region’s open swim schedule, Harbor Springs’ Coastal Crawl on Aug. 5 was established in 1991 and takes place in Little Traverse Bay. Youth and adult divisions and multiple routes provide options for various skill levels. The family-friendly event staged at Zorn Park involves 150 swimmers and 60 volunteers.
“We always joke that there’s no salt, no sharks, all fresh water,” said co-organizer John Cowing.
Established by Cowing’s wife Marilyn Early to benefit the local Hammerhead Swim Club, the event raises funds to support area swimming-related causes.
Christopher “Kit” Tholen, Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney and Traverse City native, developed his love for swimming during childhood playing along local beaches and later as a member of the high school swim team. His first distance swim from Old Mission Peninsula to Power Island in his junior year furthered his passion for wild swimming.
During the pandemic in 2020 Tholen and a group of fellow open water enthusiasts set a goal of swimming 20 bodies of water during the year. Tholen plunged into 30.
“I like the adventure,” he said. “You’re not reliant on anything out there. You’re by yourself and really free.”
Boardman River and Long Lake, with its islands, are among Tholen’s favorite swimming spots. Rough or calm, he’s game for exploring the diversity of lakes and rivers.
For all of its recreational appeal, wild swimming also makes waves for the environment.
“It inspires us to continue to protect the water,” Walter said.
