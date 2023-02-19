TRAVERSE CITY — February marks the American Heart Association’s 40th year of promoting heart health awareness and practices. But some, like 12-week-old Svea Rajala-Leonhardt, come into the world already struggling with heart conditions.
Nearly one out of every 100 babies are born with congenital heart defects, according to Michigan Health & Human Services. Svea was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a serious condition commonly described as half a heart syndrome. Only about 1,000 babies are born each year in the U.S. with the rare defect, according to the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at Ann Arbor.
Svea’s defect was identified during her mother’s fifth month of pregnancy. Mom Linnea Rajala was scheduled to deliver Svea in Ann Arbor, but the infant had her own plan.
“She crashed my baby shower,” Linnea said. So, at 37 weeks, on Nov. 21, Svea arrived at Munson Medical Center. The tiny heart warrior who entered the world at just more than 6 pounds, began her fight for life and airlifted to Mott Children’s Hospital Congenital Heart Center, a leading facility for the HLHS treatment.
Svea was two weeks old before Linnea could hold her infant.
“The first time I picked her up and put her on my chest I cried,” she said.
While the cause of HLHS is unknown, survival requires HLHS babies receive multiple surgeries during their first year. Svea was seven days old at the time of her first surgery to stabilize her condition.
“It was awful seeing her heart open after surgery,” Linnea said. “You could see her heart beat.”
Svea grew stronger and made it home to celebrate Christmas with her mom and father Jason Leonhardt. Only two days after the holiday, an emergency required the baby warrior to again be airlifted to Ann Arbor for treatment. While the procedure she underwent successful, an intestinal condition has kept Svea in the hospital.
Svea’s must now survive two weeks without mother’s milk or formula. She receives nourishment intravenously until the issue is resolved. “In her short little life she hasn’t eaten by mouth but a little,” Linnea said.
The baby warrior will undergo another surgery this summer to allow her to survive with a single ventricle.
“I see a very determined and intelligent little person in her,” Jason said. “Once she has made it through all of her surgeries, she should be much like any other child, with the exception of her endurance. Although she may never be an accomplished marathoner, I look forward to introducing her to one of my favorite sports, volleyball and hope to share with her a passion for sailing and other sports.”
Uncertainty and not being able to “spend every waking moment” with Svea has been the greatest challenge for Jason, an engineer.
Linnea said, “The hardest part is feeling helpless as a mother, not being able to feed her, being separated from family and facing the unknown.”
Linnea, an accountant, has worked remotely from the hospital as much as possible. Having depleted her accrued time off she may no longer be able to meet her employer needs while caring for Svea. Losing her job and income is likely one more challenge the couple must face to ensure Svea of a strong future. The family is collecting funds through GoFundMe.
Follow Svea’s journey on Facebook by search Svea the HLHS warrior.
