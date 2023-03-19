ELK RAPIDS — After a summer of research on Michigan’s two deepest inland lakes, the data is in, and one of the most consequential findings was accidental.
On June 22, Bob Campbell, President of the Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association, was captaining his boat with a team of Northwestern Michigan College students onboard. The NMC team was studying the lake floor using an underwater sonar device rigged to the boat.
“[We were] just off the Elk Rapids Golf Course … and there’s a concentration of these [underwater] islands,” Campbell said.
“And we came upon one of those so fast that the students weren’t able to get the transducer up … So we stopped the boat, they pulled up the transducer, and it was full of weeds. And then as they started picking off the weeds, we started going, ‘Huh. Those look like either zebras or quaggas’ … there were just dozens of them.”
Zebra mussels were a known invader of the lake, but quagga mussels had not been previously documented.
Campbell sent photographs of the mussels to Sarah LeSage at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. After a preliminary identification, LeSage forwarded the images to Ashley Elgin, a research benthic ecologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.
Elgin’s confirmatory response came quickly.
Campbell and the NMC students had discovered quagga mussels in Elk Lake.
Quagga mussels in Torch Lake
Meanwhile, a bit further up the connected Chain of Lakes, a team of interns working with the Three Lakes Association was looking for a shrimp-like animal called diporeia in the deepwater benthos of Torch Lake.
Fred Sittel, board president of TLA, was on the boat as the interns dropped their first dredge to the lake floor and hoisted up the contents.
Later, using microscopes, the team would be happy to observe diporeia in their samples.
But another observation was more immediate.
“We were in the 50-100 foot range,” Sittel said, “and every time they brought a ponar (grab) dredge up, we had maybe one or two zebras — but then more quaggas.”
At the time, Sittel believed they were the first to find quagga mussels in Torch Lake. He later learned that was not the case.
William Keiper, an aquatic biologist at EGLE, confirmed via email that he and a team had found quagga mussels in Torch Lake while sampling for aquatic invasive species in 2018. The finding is included in a forthcoming EGLE report.
Quagga mussel impact on Elk and Torch lakes
Elgin recalled receiving the photo of the Elk Lake mussels.
“A discovery like this holds a lot of weight for me because it represents — here’s a system that could undergo a shift.”
She described the shift in Lake Michigan.
“Zebra mussels came in first,” Elgin said. “And then quagga mussels were detected up in a northern part of the lake. Five years later, [quaggas] were found in a ring around the entire lake. And since then, they were just finding them in greater numbers deeper and deeper.”
Per Elgin, quagga mussels can thrive at lower depths than zebra mussels due to their ability to live on sand and clay surfaces, as well as their tolerance of low temperatures and food availability.
This means a greater amount of a deepwater lake can be colonized, with a resulting increase in the overall mussel biomass and filtering capacity.
She said that as the quaggas increased in number in Lake Michigan, researchers witnessed changes they had not seen before, including a decline in spring phytoplankton.
“The impacts of zebra mussels weren’t as strong [on the spring bloom],” Elgin said, “but then once quagga mussels became abundant, that’s when we really started to see an impact.”
Specifically, in a 2015 paper published in the Journal of Great Lakes Research, scientists estimated quagga mussels were consuming 54 percent of the lake’s annual phytoplankton production.
In the same issue of that journal, another paper examined quagga mussel nutrient redistribution in the water column. Scientists found that quaggas were increasing the rate of phosphorus deposition on the deepwater floor of Lake Michigan by up to 11 times the passive settling rate.
Quagga mussels may have already impacted phytoplankton and nutrient redistribution in Elk and Torch. Though their present biomass is unknown, there are data points illustrating the timeline of their spread.
In 2014 and 2015, according to a project report, Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council sampled for quaggas in the Chain of Lakes from Six Mile Lake to Elk Lake. They found zero quagga mussels in their samples, which included 15 benthic tows in Torch Lake and 19 benthic tows in Elk Lake.
Several of those sampling locations were very close to where EGLE later found quaggas in Torch in 2018 and to where ESLA and NMC found quaggas in Elk in 2022.
Moreover, when EGLE sampled Torch Lake in 2018, they only found quaggas in 3 of 21 sampling sites. When the TLA interns sampled Torch Lake in 2022, they found quaggas in 12 of 13 sampling sites.
Sittel said an open question for him is whether the quagga mussels might already be present in Torch with a sufficient biomass to affect nutrient cycling. He noted TLA has been researching a sudden proliferation of golden-brown algae on Torch’s lakefloor, and that nutrient changes and algae are often related. He cautioned against making a causal determination without further research.
Another open question is what a further decrease in phytoplankton would mean for the health of the Elk and Torch fisheries. Zebra mussels have been filtering phytoplankton from the lakes since their arrival approximately 15 years ago, with both Sittel and Campbell noting the corresponding increase in water clarity.
Quagga mussels may exacerbate the trend.
“That is disrupting the base of the food web, when you’re removing the phytoplankton from the water,” Elgin said, “and that can have rippling effects … it’s going to depend on fish species and it’s going to depend on the system.”
She said a potential change in composition of the lake floor, to a layer of quagga mussel beds, could also affect fish ability to hunt benthic aquatic insects.
Health of the Elk Lake fishery
Fortunately for the sake of monitoring fishery impacts, the DNR, led by fisheries management biologist Heather Hettinger, conducted a comprehensive fish survey of Elk Lake in the first week of June 2022, the same month quaggas were later discovered.
With one notable exception, Hettinger characterized what they found as a healthy fishery.
In random sampling which included near-shore fyke nets and trap nets, deepwater gillnets, and electrofishing later in August, the DNR caught a total of 5,858 fish, with 30 species represented in the count.
The top five species by number were 4,235 rock bass, 391 sand shiners, 252 yellow perch, 207 mimic shiners, and 145 smallmouth bass.
The overall total was nearly four times higher than what Hettinger had anticipated, a surprise she attributed to better than expected weather. She said she was happy to see rock bass so well represented.
“Rock bass flourish in systems that have cold water, hard sand bottoms, abundant amounts of invertebrates like crayfish and bugs,” she said, “so to have big, robust numbers of rock bass is actually a pretty good indicator [of fishery health].”
She was also pleased with the number of shiners.
“I love seeing those higher numbers of forage fish … without knowing what the invertebrate numbers look like or what the plankton densities look like, for us to be able to catch those smaller, bottom of the food web fish is an important measure.”
Hettinger also noted the variety of forage species in the count, which included bluntnose minnow, creek chub, common shiner, Iowa darter, johnny darter, longnose dace, logperch, mimic shiner, ninespine stickleback, sand shiner, spottail shiner, and slimy sculpin.
There was one additional forage species, which Hettinger had personally identified on the first day of the count, while the Record-Eagle was present on the boat.
Quickly measuring fish caught on the south end of the lake, she called out species names and lengths to her note-taking colleagues, before placing each fish into a water bucket for release.
Upon plucking one small fish from the net, Hettinger paused, and showed an anatomical detail to her colleagues.
“Fused pelvic fin,” she said.
She sighed. Then she said the species name.
“Round goby.”
It was the first official confirmation of the invasive fish species in Elk Lake.
Hettinger said she was not surprised by the discovery, having previously found round gobies in Torch Lake. She said that to her, the species is not unequivocal bad news.
“Gobies are responsible for the fact that we do see some natural reproduction of lake trout in Lake Michigan right now,” she said, citing how the trout’s shift in diet from alewife to goby has reduced their thiamine deficiencies.
“So something that we were really freaking out about, by the time that it settled in and found its niche in our ecosystem, has actually been pretty beneficial.”
She said finding gobies in smaller systems is more worrisome, but that, so far, inland lakes with round gobies have followed similar trajectories to Lake Michigan.
Gobies also have one other benefit.
“Round gobies do feed on the dreissenid mussels,” she said. “We’ve got videos and documentation of that occurring here in the Great Lakes … however, clearly it seems that gobies aren’t consuming enough mussels to keep them in check.”
Beyond forage fish, the DNR caught what Hettinger called a good representation of larger fish in Elk Lake.
They counted 69 Atlantic salmon, most of them young, and 7 walleye, most of them old.
Hettinger said both species are stocked elsewhere in the Chain of Lakes and tend to move through the system.
She was also satisfied with the catch of an important remnant fish, with origins before dam construction separated Elk Lake from Lake Michigan in 1856. The wild Lake Michigan strain of lake trout was discovered during the 2008 DNR fish survey of Elk Lake. Before that discovery, it was believed to be eradicated.
In the current survey, after deploying gillnets in depths up to 158 feet, the DNR team caught 19 of the remnant lake trout.
Most surprising to Hettinger was the number of another coldwater fish.
“We ended up with 90 total cisco, and they went from 7 inches to 16, which for an inland lake, is pretty darn good,” she said.
The cisco ranged in age from 2 to 8 years old, and per Hettinger, seemed to be growing well. The higher than expected number wasn’t the only surprise.
“We caught them in really weird spots,” Hettinger said. “… My best gillnet for cisco was on the south end of the lake in less than 20 feet of water. Most of our cisco we caught surprisingly shallow and surprisingly warmer water than we figured they should be.”
Hettinger plans to continue monitoring the Elk Lake population as part of a statewide effort prioritizing cisco as a key species.
“A lot of lakes downstate that used to have them don’t anymore,” Hettinger said. “Those are the lakes that have warmed up faster. Those are the lakes that have been developed and chemically treated.”
She said her monitoring will provide information on what allows the Elk Lake cisco to thrive as well as capture baseline data to measure population change.
“[Cisco are] the canary in the coal mine,” she said. “...If we’re seeing climate impacts or degradation of habitat, they’re going to let us know first.”
Whitefish decline
While many fish species in Elk Lake are stable or thriving, there is one exception.
“Overall, I’m pretty happy with what we saw and what it tells us, “Hettinger said. “… The only thing that is a little bit worrisome out there is whitefish. We’re definitely seeing declining numbers of whitefish.”
Her observation will not come as a surprise to those who regularly fish Elk Lake. Campbell said he has been hearing about this for years.
“Whitefish … which used to be fairly popular, especially in the winter, on Elk Lake — they have become very hard to come by,” he said.
The anecdotal reports are supported by the survey data.
In the 2008 survey, which also took place in the first week of June, the DNR caught 28 whitefish in Elk Lake. Per Hettinger, that survey was run with less gear, and caught approximately 800 fish across all species.
In 2022, despite increased gear and a much larger number of fish caught overall, the DNR whitefish count was significantly lower.
They caught nine.
Even more concerning were the whitefish ages. The youngest was 18 years old.
“[Not seeing younger whitefish] tells me things are not good,” Hettinger said. “That definitely leads to some concern about what it means for the whitefish populations in Elk Lake … and Torch Lake too.”
Hettinger said the decline is likely due to mussels, whether zebras or quaggas. Whitefish rely on plankton as a food source.
“You’re looking at a fish that needs to get pretty big and pretty old essentially on pretty small prey items, on plankton and aquatic insects … I suspect those disruptions to the lower end of the trophic chain are what is negatively impacting whitefish [in Elk].”
She said something similar has occurred in the Great Lakes, where some fish, like cisco, have responded to the mussels by adapting their diet completely. Others, like whitefish, have declined.
“The filtering capabilities of those dreissenid mussels is astronomical,” she said. “They’re going to outcompete everything.”
Hettinger said she observed mussels attached to every gillnet she personally pulled from Elk Lake.
Brown trout still missing
The final species Hettinger discussed was brown trout. As previously reported, despite more than 180,000 brown trout being stocked in Elk Lake in the past five years, very few have been caught.
The DNR survey ended with a catch of 19 brown trout, almost all of them stocked that spring. There was only one adult.
Hettinger plans to fin clip the 2023 brown trout stock to help track the fish.
She said that even though the DNR survey did not find many adult brown trout in Elk, she believes the fish are somewhere in the Chain of Lakes. She also said some anglers reported success in catching brown trout last summer after changing their fishing techniques.
“I know they [brown trout] are out there, I know they’re surviving …The lake has changed. It’s a lot clearer, fish behavior itself has changed … so there’s a little bit of a learning curve.”
In addition to the anglers who reported their results, Hettinger credited ESLA and the entire Elk Lake community for their support of the survey.
“Just the interest, I think, was something we don’t often see,” she said. “...We had a lot of people that saw us out there working or they saw us driving around, they’d flag us down … ‘oh yeah yeah, we’ve got this in front of my house, you guys come set a net, it’d be great!’ … everybody wanted to stop and say hi.”
Biggest and oldest fish in survey
Hettinger’s full fishery report will be available this summer.
In the meantime, as she concluded her preview of the 2022 Elk Lake fish survey results, Hettinger was happy to share data honorifics.
The heaviest fish weighed approximately 4 pounds.
The longest fish was a longnose gar, with a length of 32 inches.
The oldest fish, at age 27, had been swimming the waters of Elk Lake since long before the arrival of zebra and quagga mussels.
It was a whitefish.
