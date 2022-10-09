Two recent New York Times columnists grapple with the question of “proper” English. John McWhortle cautions against being too formal in everyday situations, while Peter Coy deals with the relationship between social class and language.
I add to this observation my personal experience offering a non-credit course in grammar, which, somewhat surprisingly, usually attracted an audience of folks who were unsure of their mastery of English grammar. They had been told that there were rules to observe but were not sure what they were.
Coy insists, reasonably enough, that mastery of these rules is a social-class indicator while McWhortle, also reasonably, insists that situations point to different levels of observance of these rules, higher in formal and lower in everyday contexts.
Let’s establish more clearly what I am talking about. On the one hand, there is the who/whom choice that only very careful users of the language get right all the time, and few recognize the wrong choice when they hear it. Formal circumstances pretty much demand getting this one right. Otherwise, not so much.
But then there are imposed rules that most users pay attention to such as the proscription of “ain’t” even though that proscription arose out of snobbery rather than linguistic evolution. In the 19th century that word was associated with the lower classes and thus an indicator of inferior status. Now, it is never right in formal circumstances although effective in more relaxed contexts.
Some rules, developed at a time when self-appointed purifiers of English looked for ways to improve our language. Some of these remain although they generally do not clarify meaning but rather indicate the mastery my students seek, a confirmation that they are well-educated in their native language. They are usually observed in formal situations.
For example, we are told, solemnly, that two negatives in the same sentence make its meaning positive. Of course, it does not. Rather it provides emphasis. This idea arose in the 18th century on the model of mathematics in which, truly, two negatives make a positive. But we don’t speak math. The French understand this as their negative constructions demand two indicators one before and one after the verb.
Similarly, we are also instructed that we should not end a sentence with a preposition. Prepositions’ only job is to begin a phrase that ends with a noun object: He walked “into my room,” where “into” begins the phrase that concludes with the noun object “room.” Those same 18th-century improvers of English looked to Latin for guidance, and there they found that classic language did not separate a preposition from its object. That separation, however, in contemporary English sounds fine: “Which room did he walk into?” But current formally correct usage keeps the phrase “into which” together and prefers “Into which room did he walk?” That solution reunites the preposition and its objects but sounds more pompous than correct because we are speaking English, not Latin.
Although the attribution is suspect, Winston Churchill is said to have written a parody of a speechwriter’ careful avoidance of this rule.
On his copy of the speech, Churchill comments, “This is the kind of nonsense up with which I will not put.” Expressed in more usual English, that sentence would read, “This is the kind of nonsense which I will not put up with,” ending the sentence with the preposition “with” that is separate from its object “which.”
My rule for deciding what is “proper” is to let my ear tell me what sounds like English but also recognize the level of formality in which my usage will appear.
