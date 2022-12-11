The other day I encountered a new word. At this point in my life, that does not happen very often. Usually, it occurs when I am reading well-researched historical fiction such as the novels of Hilary Mantel littered with obsolete words that apply to items of clothing no longer worn, or activities no longer practiced.
I do not try to remember those words because I doubt I will ever again encounter them nor have any use for them in my own writing or speaking.
I met the word that is the basis for this column in a crossword puzzle — one of the two I do every day. One is in the New York Times, and the other in this newspaper.
As for the former, I regret not having read the Harry Potter novels since clues from those books appear regularly. As for the latter, I have become familiar with its constructor’s fondness for repeating word forms several times. If you solve the first, you have a leg up when its follow-up occurs.
In this recent Record Eagle puzzle, I saw an instance of the familiar pattern, three words with different first letters followed by “inking.” I got two easily — “sinking” and “winking.” The third mystified me. I was sure the crosswords were correct, producing “kinking.” The clue for that one was “forming sharp curves,” and it would have to begin with a “k” from the down answer of “Topeka” for a Washington city.
Kinking?
That sounded sort of familiar, but the clue did not fit. I was obliged to look the word up. My dictionary informed me that “kinking” was the verbal form of “kink.” Oh, “kink.” Like my hose has a kink in it.
But “kink” is the noun form of the word. We know it is a noun because it follows “a,” which along with “the” is termed a noun determiner because it must be followed by a noun. noun. We also know it is a noun because it can be made plural by adding an “s” as in my hose has two kinks in it.
We don’t add “ing” as a suffix to nouns. We cannot add it to “thing” and produce “thinging.” However, if the word can also be a verb, such as “love,” we can add that suffix to make “loving,” a verbal form called a present participle. These forms can appear in verb phrases, such as “I am loving my new phone.”
Which brings us back to the crossword clue. The pattern in the puzzle calls for this present participle form — sink to sinking, wink to winking. But my brain hesitates on kink becoming kinking because that word is most usually encountered as a noun, not a verb. The puzzle’s designer apparently struggled with this difficulty and the clue of “forming sharp curves” just doesn’t seem to point to the desired answer of “kinking.”
We wouldn’t say that the mountain road up ahead “is kinking.” That just doesn’t sound like English. I suppose I could say something like, “After I threw my hose on the floor it was kinking up.” That approaches acceptable English but its verbal quality suggests an action, that it was moving around of its own volition to form its kinks.
It would have been better for this constructor to have found a different crossword other than the Topeka, which gave him the job of having the “inking” clue answer begin with a “k.” But in any case, I don’t think I’ll ever look at a sharp highway curve, or the hose in my garage, in quite the same way.
