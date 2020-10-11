‘In fourteen hundred ninety-two/Columbus sailed the ocean blue,” goes the old jingle introducing the story of how an Italian navigator seeking a new trade route to India in the service of the Spanish monarchy discovered America while proving our world was round.
There are several holes in this story.
First, the Greeks had established the roundness of our globe centuries before.
The notion that Columbus met significant opposition to his scheme from the Spanish religious establishment arguing the world is flat is primarily based on a representation of that supposed conflict in Washington Irving’s biography of the explorer.
Columbus knew the earth was round but not its circumference, and that on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean he would find two continents in the way of his hoped-for trade route to India and the Far East. Initially, not aware of his mistake, he called the folks he encountered Indians, as in the residents of the subcontinent. That name stuck, of course, while Columbus, not easily deterred, switched his intended trade cargo from eastern spices to gold, and in the process, as governor, enslaved and otherwise badly treated those indigenous people he had “discovered.”
This resumé doesn’t seem to be one to provide the basis for a holiday, statues in his honor, and American cities named after him. The descendants of those indigenous people throughout our hemisphere, both north and south, have little reason to celebrate his arrival, which led to an invasion of European adventurers and settlers, who saw them as an impediment to replacing their culture with one imported from Europe.
So, how did Columbus, no doubt a skilled and brave navigator, but also an aggressive Eurocentric servant of royalty after profit more than anything else, however it could be obtained, become the subject of the doggerel quoted above?
First, because western history has glossed over his administrative greed and cruelty, emphasizing instead the positive achievements of the so-called Age of Discovery including not insignificantly the settlement of what became the United States although Columbus landed and planted the seeds of settlement in the Caribbean islands.
But perhaps, even more importantly, at least from an American perspective, is his Italian ethnicity.
A continuing thread in American social history is anti-Catholicism, which has been duly noted in its anti-Irish form, particularly in the opposition to Irish Catholics coming here in the aftermath of the mid-19th century famine in their home country. That prejudice resurfaced as an issue in the 1960 campaign of John F. Kennedy.
But there was also a virulent anti-Italian version, primarily in the South, where it culminated in an 1891 mass lynching in New Orleans of 11 Italian prisoners who had been accused, but some already acquitted at trial, of the murder of the police commissioner. These southern Italians, who were laborers in place of the freed slaves, also tended to be dark complexioned and were therefore categorized as non-white. In the pejorative rhetoric of that time they were described as disease-ridden and criminal, a characterization that might sound familiar.
During this same period, Columbus Day, perhaps in part due to the navigator’s heroic depiction in Irving’s biography, had been celebrated in a number of states where Italian immigrants were accepted as potential voters. Then in 1892, a year after the New Orleans lynch party, President Benjamin Harrison issued a proclamation encouraging Americans to celebrate the holiday, an impulse that was formalized in 1937 by FDR making it a national holiday.
Indigenous peoples now are now pushing to rename the day in recognition of their pre-Columbus centuries-long existence on the soil he “discovered” when he “sailed the ocean blue” and found the western hemisphere.
