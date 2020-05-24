In 1948, Samuel Beckett, an Irish writer living in France wrote an absurdist play, the English title of which today is better known than the play itself.
“Waiting for Godot,” features two characters who wait for the title character to arrive.
Godot never does.
Coming out of the horrors of World War II, absurdist plays such as this one present life as without purpose. “Godot” in this play’s title tempts one to think God has something to do with Beckett’s intended meaning.
But Beckett discouraged that idea by saying that he was writing in French, using a French name, not the French for God, which is Dieu. But nothing about this play yields simple explanations, and Beckett certainly knew that in his play’s English translation, which he wrote, the name would suggest the deity.
However the play is understood, its title became a “meme” long before that term was coined in 1976 by Richard Dawkins to describe the transmission of cultural ideas, and it has been employed to describe the expected arrival of somebody or something that never occurs.
The play’s title popped into my head as I dealt with obtaining groceries while quarantined.
My Godot, it seemed to me,was my Shipt food delivery person.
To experience a little social interaction while maintaining social distance I have been donning my homemade mask and venturing into town for grocery shopping.
This time, perhaps to add some variety to my routine, I had decided to have my groceries delivered by Shipt.
On Tuesday, I compiled an order, having seen the note on the opening Shipt page indicating that because of heavy demand, I would need to check back for the next delivery time. And that some items might be out of stock.
That seemed reasonable under the circumstances.
I filled my cart and went to the checkout page. There I saw that the note about delivery time was a tad disingenuous, suggesting as it did that a delivery time would soon be available. That turned out not to be the case. And without a selected delivery time, the order would not be processed.
While checking over the next days for a delivery time, I did a little fill-in shopping at the local market for necessities I was running out of, such as milk.
On Friday afternoon, a delivery slot opened for between 5 — 6 p.m. A message indicated that a shopper had picked up my order. Maybe my Godot would actually appear. I waited, glancing out of the window for the delivery car to arrive, even though I remembered that the shopper would have texted me as she began working on my order, and that hadn’t happened.
Instead, I received word indicating my order could not be delivered before 8 p.m. As the sun went down, another message pushed the delivery time to between 9 and 10 p.m. I waited, hoping to see headlights turning into my driveway.
Another message arrived saying my order could not be completed because the store would be closed.
Still fair enough, I thought. My shopper needs access to the store. However, I was more than a little dismayed to find out the next day that my order had been canceled. I had to start over again. I filled a new cart.
Later that day, my new shopper texted me and an hour or so later, my personal Godot drove up my driveway.
If there’s a moral here, I’m not sure what it is. But then this pandemic has created a world seeming to lack an overarching purpose, one that Beckett would appreciate, leaving us to find our way, with or without divine guidance.
