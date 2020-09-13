I am something of a perfectionist in that I want things to work as they are supposed to. Sometimes that inclination can lead into a challenging situation. Such was the case with the clock sitting on my mantel across the room from me as I hit the keys of my laptop.
Manufactured by Seth Thomas nearing a century ago, according to master clock fixer Dean Bull, it originally belonged to my wife’s grandmother and came into our household about 30 years ago. When I first brought it to Dean after it had accompanied us from New York to Old Mission, it was not in good shape. So bad, in fact, that he declared that it needed an entirely new movement. He simply could not undo some ill-advised repairs somebody had made.
A second strand of my personality influenced my decision to agree with Dean to install a battery-powered movement in the clock so that it would again indicate the time. I am time conscious to what is probably an excessive degree. Knowing the time frames my interaction with the world. Having the clock sitting on the mantel fulfilling the premise of the old joke that it would be right twice a day was unacceptable. Nor would we dispose of this heirloom object.
Dean installed the battery-powered movement and indicated he would keep an eye out for a replacement mechanical movement.
I was pleased to be able to look at the clock and check the time. I wear a watch, but I preferred looking at the clock. I did, however, miss its voice, its going through the Westminster chimes each quarter hour and then striking the hour. That audio reinforcement intensifies my perception of time. For some reason, even the tick-tock sound, audible in a quiet room, enhances my sense that the world Is moving along as it should.
The clock did its jobs noiselessly for several years, requiring only a new battery every once in a while. Then Dean called to say he had found a movement that would work in our clock. He installed it. It tick-tocked, chimed and struck the hour. All was good in my world.
But then it wasn’t. In its old age, approaching, I suppose, its dotage, it began experiencing problems. It stopped for no apparent reason. I would bring it in to Dean; he would tinker with it and return it, saying it worked in his shop. Yet, the problem returned. In a phone call, he asked me to listen to the tick-tock to see if it were regular. When I wasn’t sure, he came out with a stethoscope and listened. He found its ticking rhythm was a hair off.
Again, he took it to his shop. I checked in with him for progress reports. He was getting close, he said, but it was an elusive problem. Something just wasn’t quite right. I found myself glancing at the vacant space on the mantel before I looked at my wristwatch. I needed my clock back.
Once again Dean succeeded. His patience and skill got the clock tick-tocking as it should, chiming, as it should, striking the hour, as it should. My interface with the world was good again.
Until one day, I observed that it struck one o’clock twice instead of once. I tried resetting it. The reset did not work. It insisted on a two for one at one o’clock.
Dean and I agreed to just let it be. It works almost perfectly.
So, twice a day the voice of my clock reminds me that nothing is ever perfect in this sorry old world.
