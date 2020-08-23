I am driving south on Center Road heading to an appointment in town. Up ahead, I see two cyclists riding abreast in the same direction as I am. The one on my left is several feet into the roadway. We are approaching a hill, as is usual on this section of this road.
I begin to slow down and glance at my rearview mirror where I see another vehicle traveling behind me. It is doing, as am I, something like the speed limit of 55 mph. We will soon catch up to the cyclists.
In front of me, another car having crested the hill has started down. I have reached the double yellow line. There is still the car behind me, as well as the one now coming down the hill. The cyclists appear to be unaware of, or indifferent to, the seriously dangerous situation they have created by riding with one in the roadway.
I don’t have good options other then to begin slowing down while hoping the cyclist on the roadway will understand what is happening and slide back behind the other rider on the shoulder. Blasting my horn could cause the cyclist in the roadway, now made aware of the situation, to panic and lose control of the bicycle. Or stop. Or swerve into the oncoming lane into the path of the northbound car.
I cannot safely pass the cyclists. I can only brake harder than I should and trust that the driver of the vehicle behind me will be able to stop without rear-ending me. If I am rear-ended, I could be shoved into the northbound lane, there to say a loud hello to the car coming down the hill. Or the one behind me might, in an attempt to avoid me, swerve into the path of that vehicle.
Meanwhile, the cyclists continue riding as they were.
In describing this situation, I have not included the obvious danger it posed to the cyclists themselves. If they want to endanger themselves, that is their business, of interest to their family and friends.
But not to me, except on the basic level of concern for another human being.
My point, rather, is that the cyclists’ behavior does not accord the same respect to me and the other drivers on Center Road whose lives, through no fault of their own, could be seriously or perhaps fatally disrupted.
I am now down to uphill bike speed, perhaps 10 or so mph. The car behind me, having reacted to my slowing down, is travelling at a safe distance at the same speed as I am. The oncoming vehicle passes. We are about halfway up the hill. I cross the double line and accelerate past the riders. As I do, I glance at the cyclist in the roadbed. I see a face sweaty and strained from exertion.
The look I receive back does not seem to express any recognition of the dangerous situation we have just passed through. Certainly, there is no offer of an apology. If anything, it communicates annoyance at being disturbed while struggling up the hill.
I confess I do not understand what motivates cyclists, of whom I used to be one, to adopt this attitude of equal privilege in the roadway with vehicles navigating a state highway with a 55 mph speed limit up and down hills and around curves,which consistently limit visibility, subjecting themselves and vehicle drivers to situations such as the one just described.
I am at the top of the hill. In my rearview mirror I see the car following me has also passed the cyclists.
They are riding as they had been.
