This morning I had an appointment in town to check out the new bagel shop where I was meeting my friend John. Because we were going to have breakfast there, I did not have my usual meal at home.
I did, of course, attend to my dog Daisy’s breakfast. After she ate, and since my deck is still largely covered in snow, I led her downstairs to the basement’s backdoor to let her out into her dog yard so she could attend to her morning’s business. While she was outside, I switched on the television in our downstairs living room to catch up on the news of Super Tuesday. After a while, I checked on her progress and saw that she was waiting to be let in. I opened the door for her, switched off the television and then together we went up the stairs to the main floor.
All of this could not have been more routine with the exception of the fact that I had skipped breakfast. I am reasonably sure Daisy had not noticed, or if she had, she didn’t care. Her only interest in my food is any that might fall, accidentally or intentionally, to her.
There was one difference in our routine, however.
Because I was on a tight schedule that would get me to the bagel shop on time, I had already switched from my sandals to my walking shoes and put my jacket on so that as soon as the dog’s needs had been attended to, I could leave.
I slipped my keys into my pocket. I zipped my coat. Then, I noticed that Daisy was looking at me with an expression that indicated some level of doggie concern or need.
“I’ve got to leave now,” I said to her.
She nudged my leg and wagged her tail with some energy.
‘What do you want?” I inquired. “You’ve been fed, been out, have demonstrated no interest in the television news or concern about who the next president will be.”
The look on her face did not change, and she again nudged my leg.
I flashed back to an old problem, which I thought had disappeared. As an adult rescue golden retriever, she had entered our household about three years ago with serious separation anxiety. It was impossible to get out of the house without her pushing through the doorway in mortal fear of being left alone. Weighing close to 70 pounds, she could make her intentions quite clear. So clear, that the only way I could manage to leave her in the house was to put her leash on, lift up the dining room table a few inches, and slip the leash handle over the leg. She tried, but she could not drag the table more than an inch or two toward the doorway. And then I, not without a little guilt, would leave
When not long after she joined our household, I became the full-time caregiver for my wife, and Daisy was never left alone. If I went out, somebody else would always be there to take care of my wife. That long stretch of never having been left alone seemed to have cured Daisy of her anxiety so that I can now leave her alone with no more resistance from her than an accusing glance.
But today her past anxiety seemed to have returned full force.
Then I understood. She didn’t care if I left. She wanted her after breakfast dog biscuit.
I gave her treat to her. She bit it in two, and looked up as though to say, “I’m good boss, go get your bagel.”
