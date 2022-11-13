Much as it may offend some purists, there are occasions where formally incorrect usages do good work. In two very different contexts, I heard a common syntactical construction that is both formally incorrect and yet communicates effectively.
The first occurred during a discussion of immigration sponsored by NMC’s International Affairs Committee while the second was in an article about the status of the professional football team I follow.
In the immigration discussion, an individual in a troubled country south of our border contemplating the arduous and dangerous journey to find a better life in the U.S. was quoted as deciding whether it would be best to stay “where I’m at” or to go.
The second occurrence came from a coach describing how his team would deal with some injuries by declaring, “That’s just where we’re at.”
In both instances, the sensor in my brain went off, demanding that the “at” at the end of those little clauses be dropped. But another part of my brain responded that the meaning is perfectly intelligible, even effective, so let it be. That back and forth led to my thinking more closely about my initial response.
That response was simply the “at” in both cases did not belong because it was a syntactical abomination. It is a preposition. Prepositions cannot exist by themselves. They must have an object to complete the phrase they introduce. Without that object, the preposition is meaningless. It is like having a doorman where there is no door, raising the expectation of more to follow when there isn’t any there there.
But then I considered the syntactically correct alternatives accomplished by simply deleting the “at.” In the first instance, that change produces, “Where I’m.” That clearly is inadequate. Getting rid of the contraction is better, “Where I am.”
The same result occurs in the second example, which was in the plural contraction. Getting rid of the contraction and dropping the “at” gives us, “That’s just where we are,” which is an improvement.
These improvements. however, do not express the intended meaning. Both statements are figurative in the sense that they are not meant to be understood on the literal level wherein “where” denotes physical place. The first speaker is not talking about his or her country of residence but rather a point in weighing options in making a decision. Similarly, the coach is not indicating geographical place but rather the readiness of the team.
Clearly, then, in both instances something more is needed, and the “at” carries the burden of offering that information, albeit at the cost of syntactical malfeasance. Precisely because it doesn’t really say anything, or perform a syntactical function, it says what is necessary to communicate the speaker’s intended meaning.
In the first sentence, the “at” suggests the intensity of the speaker’s difficulty in making a choice. It does so by not really saying anything comprehensible. In a somewhat different manner, the coach’s declaration provides emphasis of his assessment of his team’s readiness. Removing the “at” in both utterances produces literal nonsense. Including it, makes both statements comprehensible. That’s a lot of work for that little word to do.
Of course, both statements ending with that “at” are formally unacceptable. That kind of usage could not appear in a legal document or elevated oration although in the latter case it might, in fact, work as a deliberate point of emphasis. In that regard, when done purposefully, such a deliberate violation of correctness is useful precisely because it calls attention to itself, not as an example of ignorance of proper usage, but as an instrument of emphasis that underscores the expression in which it occurs.
