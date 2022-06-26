When I woke up this morning to an email inbox filled with various solicitations that managed to wiggle through my spam filters, I recalled this observation offered by Henry David Thoreau about mid-19th century innovations in connectedness:
“We are in great haste to construct a magnetic telegraph from Maine to Texas; but Maine and Texas, it may be, have nothing important to communicate ... We are eager to tunnel under the Atlantic and bring the old world some weeks nearer to the new; but perchance the first news that will leak through into the broad flapping American ear will be that Princess Adelaide has the whooping cough.”
Thoreau’s point almost two centuries ago is that ease has nothing to do with quality of connection; rather, it promotes trivial sharing rather than substantive interaction.
Thoreau could have imagined how this ease of interconnectedness would be monetized in our money driven society, and thus account for the spam filling up my inbox daily. All of that is just an evolution from door-to-door salespersons to advertisements in print media, to the explosion of access in the digital world.
Chalk all that up largely to an irritation with a small positive of keeping our commercial engines humming in a way that makes our lives more pleasant by enabling us to get what we need. But Thoreau was on to something more important when he warned against the elevation of trivial gossip as a byproduct of 19th-century technological advances.
While his pre-Civil War observation that perhaps Maine and Texas have nothing to talk about is eerily prescient, foreshadowing that slavery, the one thing they should be talking about, would lead to the calamity of the Civil War, his characterization of the use of the new technology for gossip has in the age of Facebook and Twitter even more relevance.
The kind of gossip Thoreau had in mind is harmless, if mindless.
Of what personal interest is, in Thoreau’s example, the health of Princess Adelaide, wife of the English king? Such chatter seems to answer some human need to get a peek into the lives of the famous. But there is another sort of gossip that feeds on the urge to denigrate others, the kind of communication that used to be whispered in hushed tones.
Our new technological world has amplified those hushed tones into howls of condemnation that occupy considerable space in our digital world. They are broadcast on our social media platforms to audiences composed of “friends” with some of whom we actually have abiding personal connections, but with countless others with whom we may not have much really in common but similar values and attitudes. In this way, we are encouraged to share what we already agree on and ignore or condemn that which we don’t.
Thus, we talk only to those we expect to agree with us and ignore everybody else as though they belong to a different tribe, or even specie.
The destructive accelerant in this process is the ease of joining the conversation in a kind of thoughtless way. We “like” and “share” that which we expect our communicants to want to hear and not trouble them with thoughts of a different persuasion. Doing so is little more than exchanging nods or grunts.
None of this, I’m sure, would Thoreau think healthy for the individual or society.
Our technology promotes shallow and rapid affirmation and consensus at the expense of deeper and more considered exchange of ideas.
He would see we have made a bad bargain of sacrificing quality for ease.
What he worried about then threatens to become a nightmare from which it will be difficult to awaken.
