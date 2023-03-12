Because I read and write historical fiction, I am aware of the tug of war between historical context and narrative pull in novels, such as Kevin Baker’s “Dreamland,” set in Coney Island, Brooklyn at the turn of the 20th century. Besides my pleasure in being brought back to the Coney Island I visited throughout my growing up years, even being reminded of the mechanical horses in the Steeplechase amusement park I once rode, I wanted to see how Bacon handled that history/story tension.
The “Dreamland” of the title only lasted for seven years before fire burned it to the ground. As Bacon presents it, it was a place to which people went to escape, for a little while, the grinding reality of lives experienced in lower Manhattan’s tenements and sweatshops.
Bacon has done an immense amount of research focused primarily on the nightmare lives of his important characters. They are immigrants from Eastern Europe, lured by the promise of the American dream. But that promise remains beyond their grasp. In Bacon’s telling, the men become petty gangsters, and the women scratch out a living in the sweatshops of the garment industry. The two characters of his narrative combine those two paths, a gangster and a sweatshop worker, a good girl/bad boy romance not too far removed from Maria and Tony in “West Side Story.”
Bacon has their story unfold in a dense context that includes, besides the women in the sweatshops, and the petty gangsters, a rather complete representation of the social fabric of that time, the politicians interested only in securing votes, the police ineffective or corrupt, or both, and the sweatshop owners interested only in squeezing every penny out of their workers.
All of this history threatens to drown the story. For no discernible reason, Bacon includes several chapters on the visit to this country of Freud in 1909. Aside from having occurred in the novel’s time frame, these chapters do more to distract from, than enrich, the narrative. More on point is the immense amount of detail about the attractions in Coney Island, besides Dreamland, such as a miniature-sized community inhabited by dwarfs and midgets, open for the gaping curiosity of the visitors, and the mass of humanity squeezed into the tenements where people sleep on chairs.
The story of the woman and her lover develops within the historical detail into which Bacon immerses it. Chief among those details is the beginning of a union movement among the sweatshop workers leading to a dramatic strike, which is put down with great violence by the police. The striking women are arrested as though they are streetwalkers rather than union members and subjected to dehumanizing treatment.
This detail leads in the direction readers familiar with this history can anticipate, and that is the spectacular tragedy of the fire in the Triangle Shirt Factory, in which our female protagonist works. In that fire, the workers could not get out of their workplace because doors were locked to prevent petty theft. A fire escape fell away from the side of the building to which it was attached. With no way out, 146 workers, mostly women, had to choose between being consumed by the fire or jumping to their deaths, crashing through the safety nets firemen held for them and landing with a bone-crushing thud onto the ground.
As though to balance the demands of historical context and narrative, Bacon does not tell us the fates of his main characters. His young woman and her lover planned to run away together.
That happy ending would have been no more realistic than the fantasy depicted in Dreamland, in Coney Island.
