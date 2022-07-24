On my copy of the marriage certificate filed in County Armagh, Northern Ireland for my paternal grandparents, in the column headed “Condition,” my grandfather is a “bachelor,” while my grandmother is a “spinster.”
Under “rank or profession,” he is a “peddler,” while her space is blank.
My copy of this certificate does not have a date. Perhaps it was on the left margin of the original, which does not appear on my copy, but I can date it as approximately 1900 since my father was born in 1905. What intrigues me about this document, besides the family history that brought my grandparents accidentally from Lithuania to Northern Ireland, a story worth telling but not here, is how they are placed into those two categories of “condition” and “rank or profession.”
My 22-year-old grandmother’s condition is “spinster,” a word whose denotation and connotation have changed from that time to now. Denotation indicates what the word points out while its connotation refers to our attitude, positive or negative, toward it.
According to the” Oxford English Dictionary,” (OED) the original denotation for “spinster” was, not surprisingly, one who spins fiber into cloth. The term was not necessarily gender specific, but it was ordinarily applied to women. This origin of the word follows the usual English pattern of adding a “ster” suffix as a noun agent indicating a person who does an activity: one who spins is thus a spinster. The suffix “er” does a similar job, as in sing/singer.
The OED further indicates that in the 17th century, the denotation changed to indicate the legal designation of a “still unmarried woman.” Thus, my not-yet-married grandmother is listed as “spinster” while my grandfather is a “bachelor.” The blank in the space for her “rank or profession” underscores that “spinster” no longer referred to occupation, but to marital status.
The word’s original connotative value was likely neutral in that it did not rouse either positive or negative social attitudes, or perhaps even slightly positive in recognizing the value of that occupation, for without spinners, presumably, we would still be wearing animal skins.
But by the end of the 18th century, with the word’s denotative focus on a woman’s marital status, its connotation began to shift into negative territory. The reason is not hard to seek. While in rural areas, spinners still worked in their own houses, cloth was now being manufactured in factories. These home spinners were typically housewives, and the chore was part of their responsibilities as wives and mothers. My grandmother was a “spinster” not because she spun, but because she was “still” unmarried. That modifier takes us to the word’s present negative connotation. That negativity would seem to arise from the notion that an unmarried woman either is not marriageable for some reason or has chosen not to fulfill her role as helpmate and mother. Of course, that reasoning seems to be seriously dated but the negativity surrounding the word remains indicating the persistence of the value placed on marriage for women.
“Rank or profession,” the second category on the marriage license, adds another element because it is left blank for my grandmother. My grandfather’s “profession” was peddling. Women in strained circumstances would seek a paid occupation, but they were supposed to be waiting for marriage so that they would have children. My grandmother fulfilled that expectation by having seven.
When I met her in England where my father’s family landed after its brief stay in Ireland, she seemed content with her life. But had it been possible for her to go to university instead of marrying, upon completing her undergraduate studies, she would have been a spinster with a bachelor’s degree.
