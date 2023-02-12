Half a century ago, unannounced and fueled by youthful hubris, I walked into the office of a New York City-based publisher with the manuscript of my just-completed first novel under my arm and secured a reading of it. The pages of that not-ready-for-prime- time novel, now yellowed, reside in my office closet along with other detritus of my writing career.
Today I am reading page proofs in Word, rather than paper, for my forthcoming 10th novel, and 17th published book.
A great deal has changed in the writing biz since that day years ago when it seemed plausible to walk into that office, something that is now unthinkable, as there are formidable barriers between aspiring writer and acquisition editor. While technology has made it much easier to get a book out with one’s name on it, it is also much harder to secure publication from traditional publishing houses, which have been merged into huge conglomerates. Five of these corporations put out more than 60 percent of books published in the United States.
Not surprisingly, these corporations’ primary concern is their profit margin. It used to be the case that some publishers adhered to the quaint notion that publishing books was not only a money-making proposition, but also an activity in the service of general literacy, that making the works of a range of writers available was also part of what publishers did. That look to the future motivated the publication in 1623 of the Folio of Shakespeare’s theatrical works in book form, without which we might not now have them.
Corporations, though, do not have much interest in preserving or promoting culture. Rather, the need to attract and hold on to a segment of the reading public motivates editors to sign books they are confident will sell. They are not inclined to gamble on books for which sales are doubtful.
That manuscript I had tucked under my arm had been produced on an electric typewriter, which had replaced the manual typewriter, which had replaced pen and ink, and so forth. But it is not only the ease of producing a manuscript that has been transformative. Instead, it is the ease of turning one’s words into a book. Today, anyone with access to a computer and basic computer skills can produce a book through Amazon’s Kindle and have it available on the ubiquitous Amazon marketplace. Consequently, the publishing world is so awash in books that it is unlikely than any title so produced will make much of a splash.
In those ancient days when I first published, writers could expect to receive an advance payment against future royalties. Once the book began to sell, the advance would be paid off. My first published book was a college textbook, for which I received a modest advance, which I split with the colleague whom I had invited to be my co-author.
I received advances on subsequent books. Until I didn’t. More recently, I fronted money to a company that provides services usually performed by traditional publishers, such as book design, copy and proof-editing, as well as ushering the book through the Kindle process. My forthcoming book also required money out of my pocket, but the publisher, a hybrid operation bridging the gap between traditional and self-publishing, puts out its own books and offers the auxiliary functions of traditional publishers, such as publicity and distribution to bookstores.
Whether all of this is a positive development is an interesting question for which I do not have a pat answer, other than to say it is pleasant to be reviewing these proof pages, albeit in digital form.
