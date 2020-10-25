History purports to tells us what happened. To the extent that it records objectively verifiable events such as the firing on Fort Sumpter at the beginning of the Civil War, it does just that.
However, a southern perspective characterized its side of that conflict as the heroic “Lost Cause” defense of its homeland while discounting slavery as the cause of the war.
An enduring illustration of the way history can be politicized is Shakespeare’s portrayal of Richard III, a monarch who ruled for little more than two years, and who is best remembered, if remembered at all, for ordering the murder of his nephews, the two princes being held in the tower toward the conclusion of the bloody War of the Roses.
That the princes were killed is not in dispute, but who ordered their demise is.
What is certain is that Richard, like other royalist contenders of his time, did not hesitate to get rid of anyone who was in his way.
Which is to say, that Richard was likely no more murderous than his rivals.
Yet, Shakespeare presents him as a wonderfully evil, yet almost charming, villain, much like Iago in “Othello.”
Shakespeare’s source for this characterization of Richard was the histories of English kings compiled by Raphael Holinshed in the service of the Tudor monarchy, represented at that time by Queen Elizabeth, during whose reign Shakespeare wrote his plays.
How this time frame works out in providing the political slant of Holinshed’s histories becomes clear when we look back to Elizabeth’s grandfather, Tudor Henry VII, who wrested the throne from, wait for it, Richard III in the battle of Bosworth Field.
The Elizabethan historians believed in a kind of cosmic karma, which demanded things being set right if the usual order had been upset by, say, the violet overthrow of a sitting monarch. Such an act would demand a serious repercussion.
Unless the overthrown monarch was so obviously evil that the overthrow was justified. Or perhaps even necessary.
Thus, Tudor historians such as Holinshed, motivated to legitimize the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth, manipulated the historical facts concerning Richard to justify his being overthrown by Elizabeth’s Tudor ancestor.
Fortunately for them, and Shakespeare, there was ample material to paint a portrait of Richard as a monster.
So many people, such as his first wife, who had stood in his path, just happened to conveniently die.
Most important among these were his own brother Clarence, famously drowning in a barrel of wine after being stabbed while imprisoned in the tower, and even more spectacularly, the two princes, Richard’s own nephews, reportedly strangled in their beds, also in the tower.
The last touch in this portrait was to make Richard physically deformed as a hunchback, which accords with the old belief that a person’s’ outside reflects internal character.
In Richard’s case, he was therefore twisted both internally and externally.
Hawthorne employs the same literary device in his description of Roger Chillingworth as a hunchback in “The Scarlet Letter.”
Historians argue about how seriously to accept each of these indictments.
When Richard’s bones were discovered centuries later, for example, it was seen that he perhaps had scoliosis, but no significant hunchback deformity.
And by contemporary standards, he ruled decently well and died bravely fighting to preserve his throne at Bosworth.
Shakespeare’s brilliant portrayal of him illustrates how a seemingly objective record of events can actually be based on a solid foundation of political purpose.
But truth is complicated.
Southern soldiers, who did not themselves own slaves, fought to defend their homeland, which was built on slavery, and Richard was both a perpetrator and a victim of murderous ambition.
