The death of Queen Elizabeth II, and a recent PBS show about the young princes said to have been murdered in the Tower of London in the 1480s at the hands of their uncle who became Richard III, reminded me of one the most controversial intersections of history and popular culture.
Elizabeth II’s namesake, Elizabeth I, was the daughter of Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s beheaded second wife. However, it is her grandfather, Henry VII who is central to this intersection.
Henry VII, family name Tudor, became king at the end of the decades long War of the Roses between the contending Plantagenet families from York and Lancashire. On the losing side was Richard III, from whom Henry took the crown. That is the historical side of our intersection.
Shakespeare wrote his series of historical plays during Elizabeth I’s reign. These plays, despite what American high school students think as they struggle with his language, provide the popular culture side of the intersection. Shakespeare was successful with hit after hit.
As popular as he was, he certainly understood that Elizabeth I would not be pleased with any representation of events that cast a shadow on her family’s legitimacy. He wrote from source material, as he usually did, and these Tudor-era historians needed a villain to justify the ascension of their family to the throne,
Enter Richard III.
The Tudor historians, more interested in politics than fact, presented Richard as morally bankrupt who clawed his way to the crown, leaving behind him dead bodies and broken promises. Nowadays, there is little agreement about the actual facts that include shifting alliances, backstabbing and marriages of political convenience. The history, simply put, is not settled. What can be said is that evidence indicates that Richard in life and Richard as he has come down to us primarily through Shakespeare’s marvelous lens do not have a lot to with each other.
Richard’s positive qualities, as recorded by reputable sources, have been overwhelmed by the caricature of Shakespeare’s marvelous villain who in one memorable scene convinces the widow of the man he has killed to marry him.
Shakespeare’s genius creates a character who by appearance and deed is an embodiment of evil. Following his Tudor sources, Shakespeare’s Richard is a hunchback and a murderer most spectacularly of his own brother and the aforementioned princes.
First, the physical issue. When Richard’s bones were discovered in 2012 beneath a parking lot, they were examined and indicate that while he had scoliosis, which raised one shoulder higher than the other, he did not stand as Tudor historians claimed, and other evidence indicates he did not have the withered arm these historians also posited.
By all indications he was an able battlefield combatant who died from numerous wounds. Insisting he was physically twisted derives from the belief that a person’s outside is an indicator of the inside: a twisted moral sense. Hawthorne uses the same trope in his character of Chillingworth in “The Scarlet Letter.”
Now the princes. The older of those princes was waiting to be crowned as Edward V. They were being housed in the Tower of London, which was not just a prison but also contained suitably royal apartments. They both never came out of the Tower. The PBS show offered the possibility that they actually might have survived. If they were killed, it is not all certain that Richard was responsible.
Shakespeare’s popular culture Richard drove the historical Richard into such deep shadows he cannot emerge. At the intersection of history and popular culture, the latter becomes a broad avenue while the former narrows to a dimly lit side street.
