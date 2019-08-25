Some five months after the death of my wife, I have had my wedding ring resized to fit over the knuckle on my right hand. I tried to just take the ring off, but that felt wrong. My left thumb still reaches to adjust the ring on that hand’s ring finger as it had done for so many years. Now, my right thumb performs the same function, perhaps as a way of keeping my memory of those years alive.
As a regularly published writer, I have something of a public presence and thought that in addition to moving my ring, I should also change my Facebook relationship status. I found that there are twelve possible relationship choices, ranging from undisclosed to single, to open to divorced, separated, and to the one beyond specificity, “it’s complicated.”
What the list does not include, and that which I was looking for, was “widower.” “Widowed” yes. “Widower” no. I considered ignoring gender and clicking on “widowed” as a kind of non-gendered possibility, but that is clearly not how the word is understood. One source I consulted suggests that “widowed” can refer to either a woman or a man, but I have never seen it used to refer to a bereaved husband. For most people, “widowed” describes the status of a woman whose spouse has died.
Dipping into the grammatical weeds for a moment, I see that “widowed” is a noun turned into an adjective by adding “ed.” Accepting the usual sense of “widowed” as applying to women, we could make a similar adjective form out of “widower,” producing “widowered.” That is both a mouthful to pronounce, and labeled as nonstandard in dictionaries I consulted.
So what is to be done? There is, not surprisingly, an easy answer. Simply replace the relationship status “widowed” with the noun form “widow,” which would open up a slot for the noun “widower.”
Problem solved?
Not exactly. Because the list of possibilities, for the most part, employs the verbal forms ending in “ed,” as in “married” or “divorced” or “separated” or “engaged.” “Widowed” fits that list. “Widow” does not. And for those “ed” verb forms there is no corresponding noun that will work. You can’t, for example, say “I am engage,” and still sound like you are speaking English.
But “widow,” along with “widower,” would go along nicely with “single.”
However, to use one of the phrases on the list, this is complicated.
Being single at a marriageable age involves some level of conscious choice, whatever that might be, as do all the “ed” words. Being married, divorced, separated, or engaged involves volition. However, with the exception of spousal murder, being a widow or widower results from an undesired imposition.
All of this skirts the central purpose of the relationship categories. Other information in the Facebook About profile is factual: age indicated by birth date, educational level achieved, places lived, and so forth. The choice of relationship category, though, indicates how the individual wants to be seen as to being, or not being, available to move into another relationship status of choice.
For those of us who are now “single” through the death of a spouse that kind of imposed singleness may or may not now be our preference.
The old-fashioned word “widow” announces the circumstance of singleness but leaves open the individual’s current preference. The male version of “widower” should also be available since the situation is exactly analogous. In both instances, the man or woman is now single. Either might move into another marriage or a relationship, one that might even become complicated.
If anything, Facebook’s intention to cover all possibilities is less useful than my switching my ring from one hand to the other. That states a fact, and leaves intention undisclosed.
Which is what I clicked on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.