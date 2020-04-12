I am writing this on the first anniversary of my wife’s death.
We are in the midst of a pandemic that will cut short the lives of thousands.
I lay these two facts on my mental table searching for a connection.
One arises. It is from “Hamlet.” Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother, states the universal fact that all who live die. Hamlet agrees. Then why, she continues, does the death of Hamlet’s father, sudden as it was, seem so particular to him.
Hamlet seizes on the word “seem” as inappropriate to his grief, which to him is quite real. Claudius, Hamlet’s uncle, now king and his stepfather, having married Gertrude, picks up the theme of fathers dying and sons mourning for an appropriate time and then getting on with their lives. Hamlet insists his grief is real, not something he is putting on like his “inky cloak.”
I am not focused on the seemingness of grief, but rather on the perfectly reasonable premise expressed by Gertrude and Claudius that it is a universal truth that fathers, like all people, sooner or later die.
But yet, as Hamlet observes, universally true or not, deaths occur in particular circumstances. And the nature of those circumstances determines the intensity and shape of the grief felt by those experiencing the loss. Claudius and Gertrude are talking about the garden variety of this universal fact, one generation giving way in due course to another.
However, the actual circumstances of the death of Hamlet’s father, fully revealed later in the play, point to those situations when the universal truth gives ground to particular circumstances, when the death, for one reason or another, occurs either unexpectedly by accident or fatal event or just sooner than actuarial tables would predict.
My wife’s death from early onset dementia falls into the latter category. That very particular circumstance explains my reaction when a few days ago, the marketing arm of Shutterfly intruded itself into my email inbox by sending me a message. Greeting me as I opened the message was the smiling face of my wife in a picture from 10 years ago. Shutterfly thought I might want to recapture that smile, preserve it, perhaps, in a 5-inch-by-7-inch frame. Viewing that image was like ripping off the scab over a slow healing wound.
Her death last year was not unexpected. It occurred as the end note of her inevitably losing battle with her merciless disease. I knew it was coming. I believe on some level she knew as well but also, stubborn as she was, refused to accept its inevitability. Maybe I am projecting my own refusal on an emotional level to accept what my rational self well understood.
With the wonderful help of hospice, I was able to keep her with me so that she died in the hospital bed in our living room. Our daughter, on my advice, had come home when hospice told me the end was nigh.
We were having dinner at a local restaurant when my phone rang, and I was told the news I knew was coming but did not want to hear.
The particularity of her death, 10 years younger than I as she was, brought into sharp focus how the universal merges into the particular in ways that Shakespeare grasped centuries ago and gave voice to in his troubled Hamlet.
Later today, I will visit her grave where the granite tombstone insists upon the concrete particularity of her death.
Sadly, there will be many mourners visiting graves dug in the wake of this pandemic, leaving each to grieve in his or her own way.
