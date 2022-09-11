In a recent column, I discussed the evolution of the word “spinster,” from one who spins fiber into thread to the legal definition of an unmarried woman to the negative connotations that now accrue to that term.
That term was applied to my 22-year-old grandmother on her marriage certificate, issued in Northern Ireland ca. 1900, On that same document, my 26-year-old grandfather is termed a “bachelor.” More than a century later, a bachelor of a certain age is thought to be “confirmed” or even perhaps still “eligible” as though he has either escaped matrimony or is still a matrimonial catch while a spinster of the same age is thought to be unlucky or worse and certainly no longer eligible.
The early denotative meanings of these words suggest why their connotative values now differ so much. Spinners were females performing a household task. On the other hand, “bachelors” were associated not only with men but war. Here is how Chaucer, writing about 1400, describes a king in the “Squire’s Tale”: “Yong, fressh, and strong, in armes desirous /As any bacheler of al his hous.” The king is strong and ambitious of fame (desirous) as any “bachelor” in his household, where that word denotes a young knight in training.
The exact etymology of “bachelor” is not clear. The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) suggests it might track back to Latin “baccalaria,” describing first a farm of a certain size, and then one who works on it. That isn’t particularly helpful and might not be accurate. But what is useful, as in Chaucer’s lines, is that it is clearly associated with a young male in training for his vocation as a warrior.
The OED further suggests the term was later applied to a junior member of a medieval guild, and from there to the first level college degree. “Spinster” was also evolving on the denotative level toward its more modern sense of a “still unmarried woman” while “bachelor” progressed from a knight in training to other specifically male occupations: guild membership and college, neither of which were available to women
On the denotative level the terms are gender-based. Men did not spin. Women did as part of their role as housewives.
It is not exactly clear why the denotation of “spinster” moved from one who spun to one who was still unmarried at a point when it would seem likely that the woman would have wed. This change occurred in the 17th century.
Perhaps most spinsters, who started spinning at a young age, married and became housewives where spinning would be only one of her chores.
Those still unmarried, whether or not they were still spinning, were now spinsters.
At that time, knights in shining armor were long gone, and young men had moved into more modern occupations including commerce and college. Here is where the connotative fork in the road is most obvious. The unmarried spinster now carried negative connotations while the unmarried bachelor’s connotative value moves into the positive range.
This divergence of connotative value reflects deeply rooted gender expectations that defined matrimony as a woman’s social destination while for men life was made meaningful in male only activities for which marriage might be more of a hindrance than a help.
Of course, this analysis is over simplified, but that it not to say it doesn’t tell us something about how language and social values interact with each other as indicated by the connotative values of “spinster” vs. “bachelor.”
Perhaps a final twist in the history of these words is found in today’s popular media where spinsters in the old-fashioned term of unmarried women are now “bachelorettes” seeking husbands in a long-running reality show.
