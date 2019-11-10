Halloween, with its images of witches on broomsticks, has come and gone. That image, which for the most part is no longer taken seriously, nonetheless stirs thoughts about the ongoing tension between science based on verifiable fact and deeply held beliefs of a reality beyond science’s reach.
The turning point when the latter gave way to the former can be dated crudely in this country to the Salem Witch trials of 1692-3. Those trials, as embedded as they are in our collective memory, were relatively speaking a minor event contrasted to their European cousins, which in previous centuries sent tens of thousands to their deaths. In Salem, twenty accused witches were executed.
For any of those twenty to have been found guilty of witchcraft, their accusers, and in fact, the accused themselves would have subscribed to the belief system encapsulated in Cotton Mather’s post trial defense, “Wonders of the Invisible World.” Accused and accusers, without exception, credited the existence of that invisible world populated by agents of the devil. The only question was whether the accused themselves had been recruited into Satan’s army.
Mather is an instructive figure to illustrate this pivot point. Yes, he did author that tome, expressing his firmly held beliefs about a reality that neither he nor anyone else could verify. But he also was a member of the London-based Royal Society devoted to scientific investigation. In 1721, he supported a crude form of vaccination against a smallpox epidemic in Boston, a procedure he learned from his African slave. Suspicious and fearful Bostonians threw a bomb through his window.
In short, he was a man with one foot firmly planted in the medieval pre-science world of invisible creatures and the other stepping into that of modern science’s emphasis on empirical evidence. Jonathan Edwards and Benjamin Franklin further illustrate this transition.
Edwards, born in 1703, although not well known today, was arguably one of the greatest American theologians. Those who encounter him now, perhaps in an American Literature survey course, associate him with sermons he delivered during the Great Awakening of the 1740s, a revival of intense belief in the reality of heaven and hell
In “Sinners in the Hands of an Angry God,” Edwards tells his congregation that God holds an unrepentant sinner like a loathsome spider dangling over the fiery pit of hell. And yet as a 12-year-old prodigy, he wrote a treatise on spiders, notable for its clear-minded and accurate observation.
His contemporary Franklin, born in 1706, a scientist and inventor, did not have much interest in religious belief. As a young man, he flirted with Deism — a rational approach to religion — but abandoned it. When George Whitefield, a noted evangelist famous for the size of his outdoor crowds, came to town during the Awakening, Franklin went to hear him preach. In his “Autobiography,” Franklin describes his observation-based estimate of the number of auditors attending the sermon. He expresses little interest in the actual words those auditors heard.
Forty years after the trials, he had written a spoof titled “A Witch Trial in Mt. Holly,” mocking the methods of examining an individual as a witch. As a famous old man, he was asked about the brewing controversy concerning the divinity of Christ, to which he replied that he hadn’t thought about it much and wouldn’t bother now as soon he would have the answer firsthand.
Edwards talks about marveling at God’s grandeur in thunder and lightning. Franklin, we know, went for his kite.
The tension between reason based on observation and belief in a reality beyond observation persists today. But witches, at least, have become in the popular mind primarily adjuncts to a sugar-high holiday.
