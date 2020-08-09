Recently, the Columbia Journalism Review declared its decision to capitalize the first letter of “Black,” but not to similarly treat the first letter of “white.” This seemingly minor point of orthographic rules has become, in our present-day’s overheated politics, a significant issue.
When talking about rules, however, we begin by observing that the “rules” of English grammar were not carried down from Mt. Sinai by Moses along with the Ten Commandments. Rather they evolved, ever so slowly, changing for various reasons, none of which were divinely inspired.
For example, in Shakespearean English “news” was considered a plural and would be followed by “are” because it was seen to indicate discreet news items rather than its current collective sense. A class-conscious change proscribed “ain’t” which had been perfectly accepted until it wasn’t, because of its assumed association with lower classes.
The “Black” and “white” capitalization controversy reflects our divided social attitudes. The upper-case rule used to be straightforward. First, only nouns would be capitalized. Second, only those nouns that denote a particular something, such as a person or place, as in George from Philadelphia, would have its initial letter upper case. That rule also extended to groups of individuals who share a common culture, such as Asian or Ojibwa.
However, color adjectives applied to people is a much more complicated issue than saying George is a Philadelphian where we are placing a particular person, George, in a clear group: People who live, or trace their roots to, a specific geographical place. But to say George is either white or Black is not nearly so clear. Although applying these color adjectives to a person’s skin makes little sense when in actuality nobody’s skin is either white or black, we do have to acknowledge that English-speaking people have been doing precisely that for centuries. Shakespeare has Othello refer to himself as “black” with a lower case “b”.
To understand why we have for so long grouped people by skin color, we can suggest that besides denoting, that is pointing out what or whom a word refers to, words also connote. Connotation adds a value judgment to what a word denotes. And therein is a crucial element in this black/white capitalization issue. “White” carries a positive connotation, as in the innocence of white lambs, while “black” just as clearly communicates a negative connotation, as in black sins. Interestingly, Melville makes his killer whale white. In so doing, he turns the usual color connotative values upside down.
When those color words are applied to a person, they bring along with them their contrasting connotative values. It may be true that Hitler was “white,” but it would seem inappropriate to apply that word, with its positive connotative vibe, to an individual whose “whiteness” does not erase the enormity of his evil. On the other hand, so strong are the negative connotations of “black,” that they influence perceptions of all individuals so identified.
The “Black Power” movement provided a positive connotative value to “black” by joining it to the generally positive “power.” Such is the case now with “Black Lives Matter” since we generally support the idea that lives matter.
Some suggest, however, that if lower case “b” is elevated to upper case “B,” lower case “w” should become upper case “W.”
But replace the color word in the present movement’s motto to produce “White Lives Matter.” The result is either redundant or meaningless. It states a proposition so obvious that there seems no need to assert it. The same, however, cannot be said about “Black” in “Black Lives Matter.”
If it could, there would be no need for the movement.
