Henry David Thoreau, with his eyes fixed on universal truths, called all news “gossip.”
From a more temporal perspective, Walter Cronkite, dean of early television news anchors, closed his broadcasts saying, “And that’s the way it is.”
Today, we have 24 hours of “breaking news.”
Cronkite was respected as the voice of objective truth. His closing statement employed the simple present tense verb “is.” If Walter says it is, it is. His choice of that verb creates a sense of time stopped in the present moment. His newscast is a snapshot of the day. When next he broadcasts, he will offer another snapshot.
After Cronkite’s broadcast, the networks returned to regular programming.
After announcing breaking news, the networks turn to, wait for it, more breaking news, a continuation of what has just broken. Rather than a snapshot, news broadcasts today invite viewers to watch a movie.
The term “breaking news” convinces viewers to keep watching that movie because something exciting is happening at that very moment. Don’t change the station, or even worse, turn off the device, whether a television, a tablet, or a cell phone. If you do, you will miss out on the immediacy of the experience, and your digital friends will share it before you are even aware of it.
This change in viewer expectation is accomplished by moving from “is” to “breaking.” The word “breaking” is a verb form transformed into an adjective. All English verbs can be changed this way by adding “ing” to them. These forms are called “present participles.” Do not try to figure out why. That is a hopeless endeavor.
These present participles join with other verb forms to create verb phrases.
But we are not talking about those.
What we are talking about is what these words do when they are associated with a noun. They then become adjectives. And like all adjectives, they modify, that is change or refine, the meaning of the noun, as the adjective “red” tells us the color of noun “car.”
Participles as modifiers do the same thing. So, “breaking” changes our understanding of “news.” Use the participle in front of “waves” to create “breaking waves” and we can see how that works. The waves have reached the shore where one after another they break against it. They are different than the waves still offshore, which have not yet broken, just as a blue car is not the same as a red car in the example above of regular adjectives.
Participles as adjectives retain their verbal characteristic of expressing action. Regular adjectives do not do this. Red is red. It is what it is. But a present participle working as an adjective, such as “breaking,” expresses the sense of action, of continuity, of moving into the next moment.
And that is exactly what the phrase “breaking news” is intended to do. The phrase says there will be more of this. You don’t want to miss what is coming up. The story is not over. Now, in a sense that is always true. Events build on prior circumstances, occur, and then continue on.
Cronkite, though, said let’s take a look at the event itself, describe it as accurately as possible, perhaps put it into a factual context.
But the purveyors of “breaking news” want you to hunger for the next part of the story while it is happening, like being hungry for a meal that leaves no time for digestion.
If all of this gives you intellectual indigestion, perhaps you can shut off your devices and dine with Thoreau, sipping a glass of wine while contemplating those universal truths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.