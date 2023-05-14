I am reasonably knowledgeable about two things — pizza and the English language.
As for the first, I have been eating and enjoying pizza since I bought slices for 15 cents from the pizza parlor on Avenue J and East 13th Street in Brooklyn when I was a teenager years ago. As an adult living on Long Island, New York, Friday night’s supper was a pie from Papa Nick’s on Portion Road in Centereach. When I stopped by there to pick up supper for myself while my wife was in the hospital with our newborn daughter, Nick gifted me a hero sandwich.
I am a serious consumer of pizza.
As for the latter, I am a retired English professor and professional writer whose 17th book is in the pipeline.
When I recently heard that a new pizzeria featuring “New York-style pizza” is opening hereabouts, my pizza-conditioned taste buds and my language sensors combined to reject the misinformation in that announcement.
I know that the only thing that will be “New York-style” about the pizza at this place will be that the pie will be round as opposed to its deep dish, rectangular cousin, which apparently is more prevalent in the Midwest although we had similar pizzas in New York, called Sicilian style.
Shape does not define New York pizza. Not surprisingly, as a gastronomical quality, what does define New York pizza is the appeal to one’s taste buds. A New York pizza’s delicious flavor does not need to be enhanced by a topping of pineapple or some other such item that disguises the fact that the underlying pie needs help.
I am an eater, not a maker, of pizza, so I cannot offer specific preparation instructions. But I can indicate what my taste buds tell me. The crust of a good New York pizza is thick enough to give your teeth something to bite into, and just a tad chewy. I cannot describe the taste of the sauce —describing taste is famously difficult — other than to say it is neither too spicy, nor too bland. Ditto the melted cheese on top.
How far are we from having such a pie available to us here? Without identifying the guilty, I will recount two personal experiences. Some time ago, I called a local pizzeria to order a pie for pickup. I was asked what kind of topping I would like. I replied, apparently stupidly, something like “just the cheese.” When I opened the box at home, my pie had a crust, and some cheese. But no sauce.
You cannot make a pizza without sauce.
Unless you own the second place I encountered more recently. Aware of my longing for a good pie, my sister-in-law drove some distance to another place advertising New York-style pizza. The round pie she brought back had a crust the thinness and quality of cardboard, and once again no sauce.
It bears repetition. The roundness of a pie does not make it a New York pizza. No need for exotic toppings although I suppose they would be acceptable if the underlying pie were good enough.
Which brings me back to why I am offering this appraisal in a column ostensibly devoted to “books and language.” I feel the need to express my resistance to advertising imposters as “New York-style pizzas.” This is abuse of language, deliberate misinformation. These pies have little in common with their New York cousins. If you want to enjoy a New York pizza, you might have to head east about 1,000 miles.
It would be well worth the trip, perhaps even a life-enhancing experience.
