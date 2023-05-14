Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Watch Monday Afternoon and Evening... .DISCUSSION...Temperatures warming into the 70s...combined with critical relative humidity values and west winds gusting as high as 20-25 mph will result in dangerous fire weather conditions late Monday morning through Monday evening across much of northern Lower Michigan. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening. * TIMING...Starting late Monday morning and continuing through approximately 9 PM Monday evening. * WIND...West 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 to 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...68 to 75 degrees. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&