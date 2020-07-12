I try to maintain something resembling a regular exercise schedule so that during my visits with my physician I can, with some degree of honesty, attest to that activity and also provide a modicum of credibility to my follow-up promise to do better.
Walking is a form of exercise I do enjoy. I lived about a mile away from my high school to which I walked rather than use the student bus pass. The college I attended happened to be across the street from the high school, so I walked there until I got my first car, which made driving a preferable activity for reasons having nothing to do with exercise.
Those youthful walks served the purpose of getting me from one place to another for a reason. Where I live now, I can’t really walk for such a practical purpose, and that is why today a walk on my treadmill was on my schedule. Instead, I chose to push a vacuum cleaner across the floors of the main level of my house. The upstairs could profit from the same service, but I will leave that for another day when I can again substitute it for the treadmill.
I am, after all, serious about the benefit of exercise, particularly of the regular variety. However, I have never been able to convince my brain that exercise for its own sake is a rational activity. Perhaps, the problem is that my brain cannot see the result. I get off the treadmill, having worked up a decent sweat, and I am standing in precisely the same place as when I stepped onto the machine a half hour before. While on the treadmill, the machine does provide a graphic creating the illusion of movement toward a goal.
But my brain sees through that illusion.
Thus, walking on the treadmill gets to the core of my lack of enthusiasm for exercise for its own sake. I imagine some people actually enjoy the physical sensation of exercise, the endorphin release runners supposedly experience. I have to say “supposedly,” because I have never run long enough and/or hard enough to have experienced that sensation.
When I played competitive games, such as football, I enjoyed the running part of the activity. Because there was a clear purpose. Get the ball over the goal line and you scored points. Score more points than the other side, and you win the game.
During those days, I joined the cross-country team of my school as a conditioning exercise. That noble experiment lasted one time. After running around in a park for an hour or so only to get back to where I had started, my brain asked, “Why are we doing this?”
My rational self replied, ”Such exercise is good for us.”
My brain responded,” You talk for yourself. All I feel is the need for a nap.”
When I walk on the treadmill, I listen to music, and that quiets my brain’s rejection. We both really enjoy music. When in nice weather, I walk outside and listen to music, my brain is even a little happier.
Its preferred activity, however, is bicycling, which requires the same exertion, or perhaps even more. But the difference is that if I get myself in good enough shape to deal with the hills hereabouts, I can ride to purchase a bottle of milk, and then pedal myself back home, now having milk for my morning cereal.
And so that is why I vacuumed today. I don’t know, nor care, if the exercise was as useful as walking on the treadmill.
But the dog hair on my floor is gone. And that is reason enough.

