Algorithms enable computers to perform routine tasks out of the purview of our relatively slow and nuanced human brains. However, this speed can come with serious disadvantages. Not surprisingly, the situation I have in mind involves the motor vehicle department, a visit to which for a predictable couple of hours is high on my list of things I’d rather not do. Fairly or not, motor vehicle offices have a reputation for presenting to the public confrontations with the most maddening versions of bureaucratic red tape.
So, about a month ago, noticing that my vehicle’s registration would need to be renewed by my August birthday, I happily accepted the state’s friendly invitation to avoid the necessity of an in-person visit to the local office, and I renewed my registration online. That part of the process was even pleasant. In a few minutes, sitting comfortably at my desk, I was able to submit the necessary information, pay the fee, and print out a receipt for the transaction, content with the assurance that my new registration card and sticker for my plate would soon arrive in my mailbox.
However, the promised new sticker and registration card never came and that printed receipt documenting my renewed registration sits in my glove box should it be needed.
Still trying to avoid a trip to the local office, I went online to see if I could resolve this issue using that medium of interaction. Again, I was invited to sit at my desk and compose an email explaining my problem. I foolishly expected human eyes would read my correspondence and I would receive a response indicating that before long I would have a new registration card and sticker at which point I could toss the printed receipt.
But I had not counted on the intervention of an algorithm, designed to speed the process of our communication without the necessity of involving that slow and nuanced human brain. In filling out the email form, I had to choose my area of concern from a list. I chose “Renew Vehicle Registration and Tag,” which seemed comfortably accurate in defining what I needed help with.
In the text space I explained the particulars of my situation including my plate number and the number on the transaction receipt. The invitation to submit an email asking for assistance with a particular problem came with a warning that because of the volume of requests the response might be slow.
Au contraire. The response was breathtakingly quick. And useless. It offered me instructions on how to do what I had already done. Requiring me to indicate the area of my concern in on the form that produced my email, I apparently triggered an algorithm that assumed I did not know how to do the task in question. It was as though I had made that visit to the motor vehicle office, waited to speak with a clerk, and then as I began to explain my concern, the clerk, perhaps with a benevolent smile and before I could finish my explanation, handed me instructions to renew my registration, and called out “Next!”
But, of course, for my online interaction there was no clerk. No wait, yes. But also no help. There was only an algorithm that responds to a prompt with a programmed next step in a process that was, in my case, entirely circular. My carefully worded explanation of my problem, including my plate number and the transaction number on the receipt for my online transaction never reached human eyes.
I might have to make that dreaded trip to the motor vehicle office if only to speak to a human.
