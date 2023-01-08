There seems to be quite a buzz about writing produced by artificial intelligence or AI. I read an article in Harper’s about an AI program developed by a Google engineer that produces a version of conversational English. It responds, apparently, to conversational prompts in a way that sounds human. In a different context, on the listserv of the college from which I retired, two old colleagues were offering competing views as to how much of a threat AI generated essays would be when submitted by students.
I will dispose of the latter first by recalling two episodes that bookended my 35-year career reading student papers. In my first semester, I received a paper that somehow began, “On the other hand,” and went on to offer words lifted from some source. In my last semester, a paper submitted by a student for the same course had been purchased on the internet. I found the paper online, printed it out and confronted the student, who in a state of bewilderment said, ‘I don’t know how that happened. I took it off my brother’s computer.”
In short, some students will try to game the system and knowledgeable professors will catch them.
Turning away from this professorial angst, I am intrigued, and a little puzzled, by the term “artificial intelligence.” The first word denotes something that is not the “real” thing or substitutes for the real thing, such as “artificial sweetener.” What I’m about to taste is, indeed, sweet, but it is not a sweetness that derives from a natural source such as sugar or honey.
It follows, then, that artificial intelligence is produced by something that is not the real thing, as in a human brain, which is where we usually expect to find intelligence. Of course, what we are dealing with here is not a human brain, but a computer brain, that is a computer program that copies the functioning of a brain, just as an artificial sweetener emulates sugar.
I do not have the training to understand how artificial intelligence produces language. But my techie daughter does, and she confirmed my suspicion that AI has to dig into some pre-existing source material in order to “create” a new piece of writing. This is a far more complicated process than substituting a sweetener for sugar in your morning coffee.
However, I understand this much: AI-produced language has to dip into a source of pre-existing language, whatever that source might be. It skips the process by which the human brain produces language, and that process is recursive. We write words that express a thought. We read over those words, and they trigger a thought from somewhere in our memory. We express that idea, look it over, receive the thought thereby triggered, and move on.
It is the triggering mechanism AI cannot replicate. I recall working on a scene in a piece of fiction I was writing. I paused, looked back at the words I had just written, and from somewhere in my brain, drawn from some very human life experience, a new character jumped out and entered my scene. That character interacted with those already present and changed the arc of my narrative. I cannot tell you to this day what brought that character into my head at that moment, other than to suggest something in my long-term memory had been triggered.
As I understand AI, it will usually draw from a number of sources to weave together content. I imagine programming rules can assure a degree of coherence. But the kind of productive surprise I encountered in writing that scene cannot happen.
And that is a loss.
