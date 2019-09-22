The ending of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has attracted a great deal of attention. For those readers who have not yet seen the film but are contemplating doing so, I will not provide a spoiler.
As a creator of narrative myself, of the print rather than visual variety, I pay attention to how the story, whether in fiction or film, is unfolding. I imagine endings that will be satisfying. In this film I observed Tarantino painting himself into a figurative corner toward an ending that would be unsettling and disappointing. Was he just going to pick up his brush and can and trudge back through the still wet paint to close door to the room that his narrative has created? He seemed to have left himself no good options.
The film places conflicting historical and fictional plot lines next to each other. I wondered how the film’s ending would connect these two plots in some way that made sense, that would give viewers a feeling of having come home after traveling two separate roads to the same destination.
The film is aggressively set specifically on a few days in 1969. In the historically based plot, the details, the characters, the ambience of those troubled years at the end of the ‘60s, forcefully bring to mind what happened on one of those days at a specific place in Hollywood. We see Sharon Tate and the hippies who talk about their leader, a chap named Charlie. Sharon buys a copy of Thomas Hardy’s “Tess of the D’Urbervilles,” a novel her husband Roman Polanski, not at home at that time, will turn into a film. But we know Sharon will never see that film.
That plot line is saturated with historically verified facts leading to a sensational, blood-soaked event, the kind Tarantino loves to film.
The fictional plot line features the relationship between an action actor on his way down and his stunt buddy who has become his close friend and on-call driver and handyman, performing whatever other service the hard-drinking actor might need, such as fixing his rooftop antenna.
In short, in this plot line, we are watching a traditional buddy movie, which Tarantino brings to life by injecting into it details of filmmaking from the other side of the camera: an agent convincing the actor to go to Italy to work in spaghetti westerns, the actor memorizing his lines, and a scene being shot of the television western series in which the actor now plies his trade.
Tarantino places the actor’s fictional house on Cielo Drive that leads to the actual Tate/Polanski house. The fictional characters talk to the historical ones at a certain point. We see Charlie’s murderous followers on that same drive. And we see the buddy visit them on the old western film set where they live.
The plots meander, and tension grows toward the spectacular conclusion. But how will Tarantino contrive to satisfy viewers, whose interest has been invested in the buddy plot, accept its integration into the blood bath they know is coming in typical Tarantino fashion? As the ending develops, delayed by one Manson follower trying to back out, we see the very pregnant Sharon Tate attempting to stay cool on a hot night, and the actor, for the same purpose, floating in the pool behind his house drinking to excess as he always does.
If you’re trying to guess how Tarantino can make this work, think about the wording of the title and see what you can squeeze out of it.
Then go see the movie.
