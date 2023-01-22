Carmine, my long ago next-door neighbor in Brooklyn, would add an “s” to “you,” producing “youse,” a logical but misguided conclusion. That is because English does not have the plural second-person pronoun, it once did. Before there was a “you,” we had singular “thou” for subjects and “thee” for objects. And we had a plural second-person pronoun “ye,” as in “ye of little faith” from Matthew 16.
Shakespeare has Juliet use “thou” in her famous line from the balcony: “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?” Today, Juliet’s question, in which “wherefore” meant “why,” would read, “Romeo, Romeo, why are you Romeo?” She, a Capulet, is concerned about her lover’s last name of Montague making them members of fiercely feuding families. The King James Bible, published in 1611, five years before Shakespeare died, has old plural “ye” in the line from Matthew. At some later point, all purpose “you” replaced both plural “ye” and singular “thou.” When it did, it brought along its plural verb “are,” replacing Juliet’s “art,” and producing our peculiar “you are” for both singular and plural expressions. The singular, is grammatically offensive since “are” is a plural form of “be” following a singular subject.
This kind of change, though, is not surprising in a language that began its life as Germanic Anglo Saxon, experienced a strong infusion of French after the Norman (French) Conquest of 1066, and then responded to Latin and Greek words and grammar during the Renaissance emphasis on classical culture.
Shakespeare was writing during that latter period, when the old pronouns, subjective “thou” and objective “thee,” as in the following famous opening lines from his Sonnet, 18 were on syntactical life support: “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day/Thou art….” If he were writing these lines today, they would be, “Shall I compare you to a summer day/You are….” Doesn’t have quite the same feel.
Probably for that reason, later poets, such as Elizabeth Barrett Browning resurrected the old forms in her love poem to her husband: “How do I love thee, let me count the ways…” or even closer to our own time macho Hemingway has his male character in “For Whom the Bell Tolls” declare to his lover, “I love thee and thou art so lovely… “
However, in contemporary and more ordinary usage, we are left with all purpose “you” for our second person grammatical needs, as both subject and object, singular and plural. Further, because in its previous existence as “ye,” it was a plural, it now demands the plural “are” even when acting as a singular subject. The situation doesn’t get much better in the past tense, where we have “you were” even, again, for a singular subject. Singular “was” is available, but “you was” sounds uneducated. That is because centuries of usage have conditioned our ears to accepting “are” and “were” as the right verbs for singular you.
In the end, persistent usage, particularly by the educated class, trains us to accept grammatical constructs, which we initially reject. Carmine didn’t get the memo. Rather, he had received the one that required an “s” be added to form a plural. Perhaps he was on to something.
Old “ye” is still seen on store signs, such as “Ye Olde Tea Shop.” Of course, that doesn’t make any sense if “ye” is plural ‘you.” It isn’t. Rather the “y” is a typologically necessary rendering of an Anglo Saxon letter called a “thorn,” which was pronounced “th.” Early printers did not have a letter in their fonts for a thorn, so they used what came closest to it, which was an uppercase “Y.”
